JCC releases President’s and Dean’s Lists for Fall 2019

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police arrested Kevin J. Cook, 52, of Catskill yesterday on 508 charges related to images of child sexual abuse they allege he possesses.

On Cook’s litany of alleged violations: 270 counts of possessing a sexual performance of a child, and 238 counts of possessing an obscene sexual performance of a child. Both class E felonies carry maximum possible jail times of four years. If convicted on all counts, Cook might receive a 2,032-year sentence.