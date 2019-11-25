JCC to hold Instant Admit on December 5

Jefferson Community College (JCC) will hold Instant Admit on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Enrollment Services, Jules Center (Building 6), Suite 6-010.

Instant admit is for anyone thinking about starting college at JCC in the spring semester (January). Prospective students will receive one-on-one assistance starting and/or completing the College application, meet with an educational planner, learn about the College’s Educational Opportunity Program, and take an optional campus tour. A representative from Career Services will be available to assist students who are undecided about a career goal and major. Students should bring a copy of their high school transcripts with them.

Spring semester classes begin January 21, 2020. Classes are held on JCC’s campus, online, on Fort Drum, and at the Lewis County Education Center in Lowville.

Students are encouraged to RSVP online to attend Instant Admit at www.sunyjefferson.edu.

For more information, contact Enrollment Services at JCC, 315-786-2437.