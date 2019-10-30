JCC to host SUNY Financial Aid Day on November 9

In conjunction with the State University of New York’s (SUNY) statewide Financial Aid Day, Jefferson Community College (JCC) will hold a local Financial Aid Day on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in Room 6-218, Jules Center (Building 6). Check-in will begin at 8:00 a.m. Attendees who plan to submit their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online are highly encouraged to arrive by 11:30 a.m. in order to have ample time.

SUNY Financial Aid Day is open to students who anticipate attending SUNY Jefferson or any other SUNY institution. During Financial Aid Day, prospective SUNY students will have the opportunity to get their questions answered about higher education funding opportunities including loans, grants, student employment and scholarships.

JCC’s computer lab will be open for students ready to obtain their federal student aid (FSA) ID and/or ready to enter their FAFSA form online. JCC financial aid staff will be on hand to answer questions and assist.

Students may register for SUNY Financial Aid Day online at www.suny.edu/studentevents or by calling Financial Services at JCC, 315-786-2368.