JCC Veterans Services and basketball teams to host Military Appreciation Night on November 13

In honor of National Veterans and Military Families month, Jefferson Community College (JCC) Veterans Services and athletics will host Military Appreciation Night on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 during the JCC men and women’s basketball games versus Mohawk Valley Community College. The women’s game will tip-off at 5:00 p.m. and the men’s game at 7:00 p.m. in the McVean Gymnasium. Admission is free and the public is welcome to attend. Sponsored by JCC Veterans Services, Military Appreciation Night is part of Veterans Appreciation Week, November 11 to November 15, 2019.

During the JCC men and women’s basketball games and Military Appreciation Night, the 10th Mountain Division Band will sing the National Anthem, Fort Drum soldiers will post colors, a Fort Drum officer will recite the Military Oath of Enlistment, representatives of the Make-A-Wish Foundation will make an announcement, and the JCC Sports Management club will host games for spectators of all ages. Additionally, a Humvee and cargo truck provided by the Army National Guard will be on display in Parking Lot D.

Come support the Cannoneers as they take on the Hawks at one of the most exciting games of the year while honoring those who served, and are currently serving, our country!

In addition to the Military Appreciation Night, Veterans Appreciation Week will feature a Veterans Recognition Ceremony to be held on Tuesday, November 12 at 12:30 p.m. at the JCC flagpole (next to the Lansing Building). Visit www.sunyjefferson.edu for a full listing of Veterans Appreciation Week activities and events.