Jefferson-Can Community Scholars recognized

Program donor and Jefferson Community College alumnus Stephen H. Can recently visited the 2019-20 class of Jefferson-Can Community Scholars. The program is a partnership with the Community Foundation, the Jefferson Community College Foundation and Mr. Can.

WATERTOWN — The Northern New York Community Foundation is pleased to announce the 2019-2020 members of the Jefferson-Can Community Scholars program.

The new class of 35 scholars was recently honored during a fall reception at Jefferson Community College. Program donor and Jefferson Community College alumnus Stephen H. Can delivered remarks and met this year’s students.

The Community Foundation administers the Jefferson-Can Community Scholars program in collaboration with Mr. Can and the Jefferson Community College Foundation. The Jefferson-Can Community Scholars Program awards high school seniors who are in the top 15 percent of their graduating class a merit-based scholarship of at least $1,200 for the first two semesters of study at Jefferson Community College. Since its inception in 2007, the Jefferson-Can Community Scholars program has provided scholarships totaling approximately $1.3 million, supporting 661 students.

“This important partnership continues to help students begin their studies locally and position themselves for success,” said Rande Richardson, Community Foundation executive director. “All three investors in this program feel strongly in its ability to positively impact students’ futures and help lessen their financial burden so they can focus more energy on their academic pursuits.”

Mr. Can, New Hope, Pa., is the executive chairman and founder of Strategic Partners, Blackstone Group’s $31 billion private funds business. Mr. Can sits on the Investment Committee for each of the Strategic Partners funds. A founding member of Strategic Partners, he transitioned from co-head to executive chairman in February 2019. Mr. Can earned an Associate of Science in Business Administration from Jefferson Community College in 1980; a Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude, in Accounting from SUNY Plattsburgh in 1982; and a Master of Science in Finance from the Krannert Business School at Purdue University in 1984 where he was named outstanding graduate instructor. Mr. Can subsequently earned a Certified Public Accountant license and Certified Management Accountant and Certified Financial Manager designations.

The following Jefferson and Lewis County students are 2019-2020 Jefferson-Can Community Scholars:

Cassondra Hayes , Carthage, Carthage High School

, Carthage, Carthage High School Olivia Aubin , Copenhagen, Copenhagen High School

, Copenhagen, Copenhagen High School Jenna Buzyniski , Brownville, General Brown High School

, Brownville, General Brown High School Madison Cloonan , Brownville, General Brown High School

, Brownville, General Brown High School Reina Guerriero , Dexter, General Brown High School

, Dexter, General Brown High School Jacob Heller , Brownville, General Brown High School

, Brownville, General Brown High School Evan Klindt , Dexter, General Brown High School

, Dexter, General Brown High School Kyle Nichols , Brownville, General Brown High School

, Brownville, General Brown High School Hannah Reinhardt , Dexter, General Brown High School

, Dexter, General Brown High School Mackenzie Rust , Dexter, General Brown High School

, Dexter, General Brown High School Maria Buskey , Natural Bridge, home-schooled

, Natural Bridge, home-schooled Karlee Call , Antwerp, Indian River High School

, Antwerp, Indian River High School Madison Canell , Evans Mills, Indian River High School

, Evans Mills, Indian River High School Chelsea Coss , Evans Mills, Indian River High School

, Evans Mills, Indian River High School Cameron Strock , Watertown, Indian River High School

, Watertown, Indian River High School Abigail Welch , Philadelphia, Indian River High School

, Philadelphia, Indian River High School Isahic McGraw , LaFargeville, LaFargeville High School

, LaFargeville, LaFargeville High School Katie Ryan , Alexandria Bay, LaFargeville High School

, Alexandria Bay, LaFargeville High School Isabella Soluri , LaFargeville, LaFargeville High School

, LaFargeville, LaFargeville High School Ryan Aubertine , Three Mile Bay, Lyme Central School

, Three Mile Bay, Lyme Central School Grayden Brunet , Sackets Harbor, Sackets Harbor High School

, Sackets Harbor, Sackets Harbor High School Nimue Rimiller , Adams, Sackets Harbor High School

, Adams, Sackets Harbor High School Ryan Blevins , Adams, South Jefferson Central School

, Adams, South Jefferson Central School Madison Neukirch , Adams Center, South Jefferson Central School

, Adams Center, South Jefferson Central School Crystal Rivers , Adams Center, South Jefferson Central School

, Adams Center, South Jefferson Central School Mitchell Scoville , Adams, South Jefferson Central School

, Adams, South Jefferson Central School Brooke Everson , Glenfield, South Jefferson Central School

, Glenfield, South Jefferson Central School Elizabeth McGuire , Turin, South Lewis Central School

, Turin, South Lewis Central School Lydia Metzler , Constableville, South Lewis Central School

, Constableville, South Lewis Central School Alexis Charlton , Watertown, Watertown High School

, Watertown, Watertown High School Ethan Fiorentino , Watertown, Watertown High School

, Watertown, Watertown High School Dylan Hudon , Watertown, Watertown High School

, Watertown, Watertown High School Sebastian Mastin , Watertown, Watertown High School

, Watertown, Watertown High School Gabrielle Rarick , Watertown, Watertown High School

, Watertown, Watertown High School Kaitlynn Stevens, Watertown, Watertown High School

