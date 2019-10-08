Jefferson County Businesses Against Drugs presents nationally acclaimed speaker and former BMX pro athlete Tony Hoffman

WATERTOWN — Jefferson County Businesses Against Drugs, a Watertown Knights of Columbus Council 259 initiative and Northern New York Community Foundation partnership, invites parents to join fifth- and sixth-grade students for a county-wide school assembly at the Watertown High School auditorium during one of two sessions this Thursday, Oct. 10.

Former professional BMX athlete and Olympic team coach Tony Hoffman will present “One choice can change your life,” his story of alcohol and drug addiction and the lifelong impact of a single initial choice, in two sessions. The morning session is from 9 to 10:15 a.m. and an afternoon assembly is from 1 to 2:15 p.m. There is no cost to attend and space is limited. Mr. Hoffman returns to Watertown this week to share his message with fifth- and sixth-grade students from across the county in his second visit to Watertown presented by Jefferson County Businesses Against Drugs, Jefferson-Lewis BOCES, and the Community Foundation. He shared his story in May with nearly 1,000 Jefferson County seventh- and eighth-grade students.

Jefferson County Businesses Against Drugs began in 2017 as a public service initiative of Watertown Knights of Columbus Council 259 to help combat the growing drug problem in the county. It has grown to include partners from law enforcement, education, recovery and treatment agencies, local government, and community philanthropy. The organization strives to collaborate with local businesses to secure and mobilize resources that enable a proactive and visible approach to preventing drug and substance abuse with a focus on children, parents and families in Jefferson County.

Jefferson County Businesses Against Drugs provides a unique, ongoing prevention education and awareness program. Together, it strives to save and change lives and improve the health and vibrancy of the community and the future of its residents.

Advisory board members include: John Morgia, chairman, John Gaffney, Jim Fraser, Mike Clark, and Anthony Sligar, Watertown Knights of Columbus Council 259; Rande Richardson, executive director, Northern New York Community Foundation; Kristyna Mills, Jefferson County District Attorney; Mark Klosowski, New York State Police; Charles “Chip” Donoghue, City of Watertown Police Chief; Colleen O’Neill, Jefferson County Sheriff; Mary Jo Richards, district aide, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-NY 21st District; Sarah Compo, chief of staff, New York State Sen. Patty Ricthie, R-Heuvelton; Joe Butler, City of Watertown Mayor; Mark Lavarnway, president, Watertown Savings Bank; Robert Sturtz, CEO, Slack Chemical; Steve Todd, superintendent, Jefferson-Lewis BOCES; Bill Bowman, executive director, Pivot; Jim Scordo, past executive director, Credo Community Center for the Treatment of Addictions; and Donald Rutherford, CEO, Watertown Local Development Corp.

For more information, contact Ken Eysaman, Northern New York Community Foundation communications director, 315-782-7110, or ken@nnycf.org.

