Jennifer Barton, IHC Physical Education Teacher, honored with Golden Apple Award

WATERTOWN, N.Y (WWTI) – ABC50’s Golden Apple Award has been announced for the month of February. Jennifer Barton received the award from ABC50’s Alex Hazard and Rick from The Tae Kwon Doe Training Center in Watertown.

Mrs. Barton is a physical education teacher at Immaculate Heart Central. Jennifer says one thing she tries to teach her students first is kindness.

Amanda McIlroy, the Director of Advancement at IHC, said, “One of Mrs. Barton’s great talents is being able to match the students’ energy level to help prepare them for the rest of their classes.”

One of Mrs. Barton’s colleagues, Sarah Windmueller, said, “Jen is such a big part of the school and really gives the students a chance to connect as a group.”

Each month ABC50 honors an educator in our community with the Golden Apple Award. If you know a teacher deserving of this award click here to fill out a submission form.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.