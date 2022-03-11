SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A popular Mother’s Day run is back in action after two years of being run virtually. The Kelly’s Angels Mother-Lovin’ 5K run and walk is treading its way back to Saratoga Spa State Park this May.

The run is the annual fundraiser event for Kelly’s Angels, a charity organization that provides grants and scholarships to families and supports those in the region who have lost loved ones to cancer or other illness. Kelly’s Angels is in its 12th year.

The run is set for Mother’s Day, May 8, with day-of registration at the Orenda Pavilion, starting at 7:30 a.m. Registration is open online now. Events kick off with a free fun run for kids ages 9 and under, where children take a short race as moms and dads cheer on or run alongside. The 5K proper starts at 9:15 a.m.

“Our Capital Region Mother’s Day tradition is back on,” said run founder Mark Mulholland. “So, on your mark, get set, it’s time to make a difference.” Mulholland founded the run after his wife, Kelly, died from breast cancer in 2007.

The 5K will follow paths throughout Saratoga Spa State Park. For the last two years, the run was held virtually, with runners registering online and logging their distances. That effort netted participants across all 50 states, as well as in Puerto Rico. A virtual option for this year’s run will operate alongside the in-person run.

Registration costs $30 in advance, or $35 on the day of the race. Everyone who participates will receive a commemorative T-shirt, although sizes can only be guaranteed for those who sign up by April 22. Those who register in advance can pick up their registration packets from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, at the Orenda Pavilion.