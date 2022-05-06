BOLTON LANDING, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A longtime favorite spot in a town up the west side of Lake George is going through a refresh this summer. The Boathouse Bed & Breakfast is putting away the early-morning fare in favor of a new approach, and a new name: Boathouse Waterfront Lodging.

“Joe and I are not getting any younger, and we still wanted to share with you our home, Lake George and the Adirondack area, but in order to make that happen, we have discontinued our breakfast and will now be known as Boathouse Waterfront Lodging,” said owners Joe and Patti Silipigno in an announcement this week. “We are so very excited about this because you will still get to experience this magnificent property and house.”

The Boathouse property has enjoyed a unique honor, as the only waterfront inn on Lake George to be located and operated directly on the water. Although the details have changed, the inn’s new life will keep that distinction. The spot operates uniquely-named rooms, historical architecture and a hanging front porch that reminds visitors exactly where they are.

The Silipigno family has run the inn for 22 years, and although they’re not ready to retire just yet, the change has been some time coming. Like other hotel-type accommodations, they were designated as essential service and allowed to stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic. After a year, they eliminated breakfast and embraced the business’ new chapter as a “boutique hotel.” At the end of the day, the pandemic accelerated a change they already saw in motion.

“COVID might have pushed the decision to stop breakfast earlier than planned, but products were getting harder to find and dietary restrictions were increasing as well. There were many factors that contributed to not serving breakfast anymore,” the couple said on Friday.

While no longer offering breakfast, the inn still includes refrigerators in all rooms, as well as a microwave and toaster in the great room. Regardless of the name, Boathouse Waterfront Lodging is still as intimate an inn as ever, with the Silipignos employing 3-4 staff to help run it. So far, the post-pandemic era and the changes already in place haven’t hurt.

“When we made our announcement to our guests last year, it didn’t change a thing. Quite frankly we had the best advance reservations ever,” the Silipignos said. “This property is unique, and while you might enter with a handshake – you leave with a hug.”