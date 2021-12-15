LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The annual February tradition of the Lake George Winter Carnival is returning to the village in 2022. This week, organizers released the full schedule for this year’s carnival.
The outdoor festival regularly features snowmobile races, cook-offs, games and more. Organizers ask all visitors to this year’s festival to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines. In 2021, the festival was canceled, although the new Lake George Winterfest event kept traffic coming to the region.
The full schedule of events kicks off on the weekend of Feb. 5-6, 2022, and continues through the month. Some events repeat every weekend, and some are specific to a particular Saturday or Sunday. All information comes from visitlakegeorge.com.
Every Saturday and Sunday in February
- Noon: Cornhole games
- Noon – 3 p.m.: Children’s arts, crafts, games and face painting around town
- Noon – 3 p.m.: Pony rides at Shepard Park
- Noon: Wood-carving demos by “Woodchuck” the carver in Shepard Park
- 2 p.m.: Lake George Dogs Got Talent Contest
- 3 p.m.: Polar Plunge at Shepard Park Beach
- Beach bonfires through the day
- Helicopter rides through the day
- Horse-drawn carriage and sleigh rides through the day
Saturday, Feb. 5
Opening ceremonies
- Noon
- MacDonald Pier in Shepard Park
Chili Cook-Off
- 12:30 p.m. until all the chili is gone
- Various restaurants putting their best chili on display, and everyone who tastes gets to vote for their favorite
- Shepard Park Amphitheater
Outhouse Races
- 1 p.m.
- Registration at The Lagoon at 9:30 a.m.
- On the ice off Shepard Park beach
Make Your Own Snow Tie-Dyed T-Shirts
- 2-4 p.m.
- Make your own shirt using tye-dye and snow
- Souveneir tent in Shepard Park
Lake George Winter Carnival Parade
- 4 p.m.
- Starting from Fort William Henry, running down Canada Street to the intersection with Amherst Street
S’mores at the Beach
- 5:30 p.m. until they’re all gone
- Fire and all the fixings
- Shepard Park
Hot Chocolate Bar
- 5:30 p.m. until they’re all gone
- Hot chocolate and all the fixings
- Shepard Park
Fireworks
- 7 p.m.
- Can be seen from anywhere along the shore of Lake George
Sunday, Feb. 6
Make Your Own Sundae Fun Day
- Noon
- Free ice cream sundae of your own creation, by Stewart’s Shops
- On the beach at Shepard Park
Karaoke/Open Mic
- Noon
- Show off talents with the family; anyone welcome
- Shepard Park Amphitheater
Super Bowl Sunday Warm-Up Keg Toss
- 2 p.m.
- Sign up by 1:45 for a keg toss competition to get amped for the Super Bowl
- Souvenir tent near Shepard Park
Saturday, Feb. 12
ATV Poker Run
- 9 a.m.
- Bring your own ATV; Registration from 9 – 11:30 a.m.
- All races are on the ice
BBQ Cook-Off
- 12:30 p.m. until it’s gone
- Try local BBQ and vote for your favorite
- Shepard Park Amphitheater
Ice Diving Demonstration
- 12:30 – 3 p.m.
- Lake George water off Shepard Park Beach
Make Your Own Snow Tie-Dyed T-Shirts
- 2-4 p.m.
- Make your own shirt using tye-dye and snow
- Souveneir tent in Shepard Park
S’mores at the Beach
- 5:30 p.m. until they’re all gone
- Fire and all the fixings
- Shepard Park
Hot Chocolate Bar
- 5:30 p.m. until they’re all gone
- Hot chocolate and all the fixings
- Shepard Park
Fireworks
- 7 p.m.
- Can be seen from anywhere along the shore of Lake George
Sunday, Feb. 13
Sanctioned Car Races on the Lake
- 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Races on the ice
Make Your Own Sundae Fun Day
- Noon
- Free ice cream sundae of your own creation, by Stewart’s Shops
- On the beach at Shepard Park
Karaoke/Open Mic
- Noon
- Show off talents with the family; anyone welcome
- Shepard Park Amphitheater
Sunday Warm-Up Keg Toss
- 2 p.m.
- Sign up by 1:45 for a keg toss competition
- Souvenir tent near Shepard Park
Snowman Contest
- 3-4 p.m.
- Competitors get 30 minutes to complete a snowman and use a provided kit. Judges pick the best snowman at the end.
Saturday, Feb. 19
ATV Poker Run
- 9 a.m.
- Bring your own ATV; Registration from 9 – 11:30 a.m.
- All races are on the ice
AMA Sanctioned Motorcycles and ATV Ice Races
- Noon
- Motorcycle and ATV races on frozen Lake George
Chowder Cook-Off
- 12:30 p.m. until it’s gone
- Try local Lake George chowders and vote for your favorite
- Shepard Park Amphitheater
Make Your Own Snow Tie-Dyed T-Shirts
- 2-4 p.m.
- Make your own shirt using tye-dye and snow
- Souveneir tent in Shepard Park
S’mores at the Beach
- 5:30 p.m. until they’re all gone
- Fire and all the fixings
- Shepard Park
Hot Chocolate Bar
- 5:30 p.m. until they’re all gone
- Hot chocolate and all the fixings
- Shepard Park
Fireworks
- 7 p.m.
- Can be seen from anywhere along the shore of Lake George
Sunday, Feb. 20
Make Your Own Sundae Fun Day
- Noon
- Free ice cream sundae of your own creation, by Stewart’s Shops
- On the beach at Shepard Park
Karaoke/Open Mic
- Noon
- Show off talents with the family; anyone welcome
- Shepard Park Amphitheater
AMA Sanctioned Motorcycles and ATV Ice Races
- Noon
- Motorcycle and ATV races on frozen Lake George
Glacier Golf Tournament
- 12:30 p.m.
- Bring your own clubs for a 6-hole course with a team of 2 or 4 people
- Battlefield Park
Sunday Warm-Up Keg Toss
- 2 p.m.
- Sign up by 1:45 for a keg toss competition
- Souvenir tent near Shepard Park
LGWC Woman’s Skillet Toss
- 2 p.m.
- Annual skillet toss competition. Sign up same-day by 1:45 p.m.
- Shepard Park
Snowman Contest
- 3-4 p.m.
- Competitors get 30 minutes to complete a snowman and use a provided kit. Judges pick the best snowman at the end.
Saturday, Feb. 26
Sanctioned Car Races on the Lake
- 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- All-day races on the frozen lake
4×4 Races
- Noon – 4 p.m.
- Full-sized 4×4 races on the ice
Ice Diving Demonstration
- Noon – 3 p.m.
- Lake George water off Shepard Park Beach
Mac and Cheese Cook-Off
- 12:30 p.m. until it’s gone
- Taste local mac and cheese and vote for your favorite
- Shepard Park Amphitheater
Make Your Own Snow Tie-Dyed T-Shirts
- 2-4 p.m.
- Make your own shirt using tye-dye and snow
- Souveneir tent in Shepard Park
S’mores at the Beach
- 5:30 p.m. until they’re all gone
- Fire and all the fixings
- Shepard Park
Hot Chocolate Bar
- 5:30 p.m. until they’re all gone
- Hot chocolate and all the fixings
- Shepard Park
Fireworks
- 7 p.m.
- Can be seen from anywhere along the shore of Lake George
Make Your Own Sundae Fun Day
- Noon
- Free ice cream sundae of your own creation, by Stewart’s Shops
- On the beach at Shepard Park
Karaoke/Open Mic
- Noon
- Show off talents with the family; anyone welcome
- Shepard Park Amphitheater
Sunday Warm-Up Keg Toss
- 2 p.m.
- Sign up by 1:45 for a keg toss competition
- Souvenir tent near Shepard Park