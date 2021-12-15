LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The annual February tradition of the Lake George Winter Carnival is returning to the village in 2022. This week, organizers released the full schedule for this year’s carnival.

The outdoor festival regularly features snowmobile races, cook-offs, games and more. Organizers ask all visitors to this year’s festival to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines. In 2021, the festival was canceled, although the new Lake George Winterfest event kept traffic coming to the region.

The full schedule of events kicks off on the weekend of Feb. 5-6, 2022, and continues through the month. Some events repeat every weekend, and some are specific to a particular Saturday or Sunday. All information comes from visitlakegeorge.com.

Every Saturday and Sunday in February

Noon: Cornhole games

Noon – 3 p.m.: Children’s arts, crafts, games and face painting around town

Noon – 3 p.m.: Pony rides at Shepard Park

Noon: Wood-carving demos by “Woodchuck” the carver in Shepard Park

2 p.m.: Lake George Dogs Got Talent Contest

3 p.m.: Polar Plunge at Shepard Park Beach

Beach bonfires through the day

Helicopter rides through the day

Horse-drawn carriage and sleigh rides through the day

Saturday, Feb. 5

Opening ceremonies

Noon

MacDonald Pier in Shepard Park

Chili Cook-Off

12:30 p.m. until all the chili is gone

Various restaurants putting their best chili on display, and everyone who tastes gets to vote for their favorite

Shepard Park Amphitheater

Outhouse Races

1 p.m.

Registration at The Lagoon at 9:30 a.m.

On the ice off Shepard Park beach

Make Your Own Snow Tie-Dyed T-Shirts

2-4 p.m.

Make your own shirt using tye-dye and snow

Souveneir tent in Shepard Park

Lake George Winter Carnival Parade

4 p.m.

Starting from Fort William Henry, running down Canada Street to the intersection with Amherst Street

S’mores at the Beach

5:30 p.m. until they’re all gone

Fire and all the fixings

Shepard Park

Hot Chocolate Bar

5:30 p.m. until they’re all gone

Hot chocolate and all the fixings

Shepard Park

Fireworks

7 p.m.

Can be seen from anywhere along the shore of Lake George

Sunday, Feb. 6

Make Your Own Sundae Fun Day

Noon

Free ice cream sundae of your own creation, by Stewart’s Shops

On the beach at Shepard Park

Karaoke/Open Mic

Noon

Show off talents with the family; anyone welcome

Shepard Park Amphitheater

Super Bowl Sunday Warm-Up Keg Toss

2 p.m.

Sign up by 1:45 for a keg toss competition to get amped for the Super Bowl

Souvenir tent near Shepard Park

Saturday, Feb. 12

ATV Poker Run

9 a.m.

Bring your own ATV; Registration from 9 – 11:30 a.m.

All races are on the ice

BBQ Cook-Off

12:30 p.m. until it’s gone

Try local BBQ and vote for your favorite

Shepard Park Amphitheater

Ice Diving Demonstration

12:30 – 3 p.m.

Lake George water off Shepard Park Beach

Make Your Own Snow Tie-Dyed T-Shirts

2-4 p.m.

Make your own shirt using tye-dye and snow

Souveneir tent in Shepard Park

S’mores at the Beach

5:30 p.m. until they’re all gone

Fire and all the fixings

Shepard Park

Hot Chocolate Bar

5:30 p.m. until they’re all gone

Hot chocolate and all the fixings

Shepard Park

Fireworks

7 p.m.

Can be seen from anywhere along the shore of Lake George

Sunday, Feb. 13

Sanctioned Car Races on the Lake

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Races on the ice

Make Your Own Sundae Fun Day

Noon

Free ice cream sundae of your own creation, by Stewart’s Shops

On the beach at Shepard Park

Karaoke/Open Mic

Noon

Show off talents with the family; anyone welcome

Shepard Park Amphitheater

Sunday Warm-Up Keg Toss

2 p.m.

Sign up by 1:45 for a keg toss competition

Souvenir tent near Shepard Park

Snowman Contest

3-4 p.m.

Competitors get 30 minutes to complete a snowman and use a provided kit. Judges pick the best snowman at the end.

Saturday, Feb. 19

ATV Poker Run

9 a.m.

Bring your own ATV; Registration from 9 – 11:30 a.m.

All races are on the ice

AMA Sanctioned Motorcycles and ATV Ice Races

Noon

Motorcycle and ATV races on frozen Lake George

Chowder Cook-Off

12:30 p.m. until it’s gone

Try local Lake George chowders and vote for your favorite

Shepard Park Amphitheater

Make Your Own Snow Tie-Dyed T-Shirts

2-4 p.m.

Make your own shirt using tye-dye and snow

Souveneir tent in Shepard Park

S’mores at the Beach

5:30 p.m. until they’re all gone

Fire and all the fixings

Shepard Park

Hot Chocolate Bar

5:30 p.m. until they’re all gone

Hot chocolate and all the fixings

Shepard Park

Fireworks

7 p.m.

Can be seen from anywhere along the shore of Lake George

Sunday, Feb. 20

Make Your Own Sundae Fun Day

Noon

Free ice cream sundae of your own creation, by Stewart’s Shops

On the beach at Shepard Park

Karaoke/Open Mic

Noon

Show off talents with the family; anyone welcome

Shepard Park Amphitheater

AMA Sanctioned Motorcycles and ATV Ice Races

Noon

Motorcycle and ATV races on frozen Lake George

Glacier Golf Tournament

12:30 p.m.

Bring your own clubs for a 6-hole course with a team of 2 or 4 people

Battlefield Park

Sunday Warm-Up Keg Toss

2 p.m.

Sign up by 1:45 for a keg toss competition

Souvenir tent near Shepard Park

LGWC Woman’s Skillet Toss

2 p.m.

Annual skillet toss competition. Sign up same-day by 1:45 p.m.

Shepard Park

Snowman Contest

3-4 p.m.

Competitors get 30 minutes to complete a snowman and use a provided kit. Judges pick the best snowman at the end.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Sanctioned Car Races on the Lake

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

All-day races on the frozen lake

4×4 Races

Noon – 4 p.m.

Full-sized 4×4 races on the ice

Ice Diving Demonstration

Noon – 3 p.m.

Lake George water off Shepard Park Beach

Mac and Cheese Cook-Off

12:30 p.m. until it’s gone

Taste local mac and cheese and vote for your favorite

Shepard Park Amphitheater

Make Your Own Snow Tie-Dyed T-Shirts

2-4 p.m.

Make your own shirt using tye-dye and snow

Souveneir tent in Shepard Park

S’mores at the Beach

5:30 p.m. until they’re all gone

Fire and all the fixings

Shepard Park

Hot Chocolate Bar

5:30 p.m. until they’re all gone

Hot chocolate and all the fixings

Shepard Park

Fireworks

7 p.m.

Can be seen from anywhere along the shore of Lake George

Sanctioned Car Races on the Lake

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

All-day races on the frozen lake

4×4 Races

Noon – 4 p.m.

Full-sized 4×4 races on the ice

Make Your Own Sundae Fun Day

Noon

Free ice cream sundae of your own creation, by Stewart’s Shops

On the beach at Shepard Park

Karaoke/Open Mic

Noon

Show off talents with the family; anyone welcome

Shepard Park Amphitheater

Sunday Warm-Up Keg Toss