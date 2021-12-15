LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The annual February tradition of the Lake George Winter Carnival is returning to the village in 2022. This week, organizers released the full schedule for this year’s carnival.

The outdoor festival regularly features snowmobile races, cook-offs, games and more. Organizers ask all visitors to this year’s festival to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines. In 2021, the festival was canceled, although the new Lake George Winterfest event kept traffic coming to the region.

The full schedule of events kicks off on the weekend of Feb. 5-6, 2022, and continues through the month. Some events repeat every weekend, and some are specific to a particular Saturday or Sunday. All information comes from visitlakegeorge.com.

Every Saturday and Sunday in February

  • Noon: Cornhole games
  • Noon – 3 p.m.: Children’s arts, crafts, games and face painting around town
  • Noon – 3 p.m.: Pony rides at Shepard Park
  • Noon: Wood-carving demos by “Woodchuck” the carver in Shepard Park
  • 2 p.m.: Lake George Dogs Got Talent Contest
  • 3 p.m.: Polar Plunge at Shepard Park Beach
  • Beach bonfires through the day
  • Helicopter rides through the day
  • Horse-drawn carriage and sleigh rides through the day

Saturday, Feb. 5

Opening ceremonies

  • Noon
  • MacDonald Pier in Shepard Park

Chili Cook-Off

  • 12:30 p.m. until all the chili is gone
  • Various restaurants putting their best chili on display, and everyone who tastes gets to vote for their favorite
  • Shepard Park Amphitheater

Outhouse Races

  • 1 p.m.
  • Registration at The Lagoon at 9:30 a.m.
  • On the ice off Shepard Park beach

Make Your Own Snow Tie-Dyed T-Shirts

  • 2-4 p.m.
  • Make your own shirt using tye-dye and snow
  • Souveneir tent in Shepard Park

Lake George Winter Carnival Parade

  • 4 p.m.
  • Starting from Fort William Henry, running down Canada Street to the intersection with Amherst Street

S’mores at the Beach

  • 5:30 p.m. until they’re all gone
  • Fire and all the fixings
  • Shepard Park

Hot Chocolate Bar

  • 5:30 p.m. until they’re all gone
  • Hot chocolate and all the fixings
  • Shepard Park

Fireworks

  • 7 p.m.
  • Can be seen from anywhere along the shore of Lake George

Sunday, Feb. 6

Make Your Own Sundae Fun Day

  • Noon
  • Free ice cream sundae of your own creation, by Stewart’s Shops
  • On the beach at Shepard Park

Karaoke/Open Mic

  • Noon
  • Show off talents with the family; anyone welcome
  • Shepard Park Amphitheater

Super Bowl Sunday Warm-Up Keg Toss

  • 2 p.m.
  • Sign up by 1:45 for a keg toss competition to get amped for the Super Bowl
  • Souvenir tent near Shepard Park

Saturday, Feb. 12

ATV Poker Run

  • 9 a.m.
  • Bring your own ATV; Registration from 9 – 11:30 a.m.
  • All races are on the ice

BBQ Cook-Off

  • 12:30 p.m. until it’s gone
  • Try local BBQ and vote for your favorite
  • Shepard Park Amphitheater

Ice Diving Demonstration

  • 12:30 – 3 p.m.
  • Lake George water off Shepard Park Beach

Make Your Own Snow Tie-Dyed T-Shirts

  • 2-4 p.m.
  • Make your own shirt using tye-dye and snow
  • Souveneir tent in Shepard Park

S’mores at the Beach

  • 5:30 p.m. until they’re all gone
  • Fire and all the fixings
  • Shepard Park

Hot Chocolate Bar

  • 5:30 p.m. until they’re all gone
  • Hot chocolate and all the fixings
  • Shepard Park

Fireworks

  • 7 p.m.
  • Can be seen from anywhere along the shore of Lake George

Sunday, Feb. 13

Sanctioned Car Races on the Lake

  • 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Races on the ice

Make Your Own Sundae Fun Day

  • Noon
  • Free ice cream sundae of your own creation, by Stewart’s Shops
  • On the beach at Shepard Park

Karaoke/Open Mic

  • Noon
  • Show off talents with the family; anyone welcome
  • Shepard Park Amphitheater

Sunday Warm-Up Keg Toss

  • 2 p.m.
  • Sign up by 1:45 for a keg toss competition
  • Souvenir tent near Shepard Park

Snowman Contest

  • 3-4 p.m.
  • Competitors get 30 minutes to complete a snowman and use a provided kit. Judges pick the best snowman at the end.

Saturday, Feb. 19

ATV Poker Run

  • 9 a.m.
  • Bring your own ATV; Registration from 9 – 11:30 a.m.
  • All races are on the ice

AMA Sanctioned Motorcycles and ATV Ice Races

  • Noon
  • Motorcycle and ATV races on frozen Lake George

Chowder Cook-Off

  • 12:30 p.m. until it’s gone
  • Try local Lake George chowders and vote for your favorite
  • Shepard Park Amphitheater

Make Your Own Snow Tie-Dyed T-Shirts

  • 2-4 p.m.
  • Make your own shirt using tye-dye and snow
  • Souveneir tent in Shepard Park

S’mores at the Beach

  • 5:30 p.m. until they’re all gone
  • Fire and all the fixings
  • Shepard Park

Hot Chocolate Bar

  • 5:30 p.m. until they’re all gone
  • Hot chocolate and all the fixings
  • Shepard Park

Fireworks

  • 7 p.m.
  • Can be seen from anywhere along the shore of Lake George

Sunday, Feb. 20

Make Your Own Sundae Fun Day

  • Noon
  • Free ice cream sundae of your own creation, by Stewart’s Shops
  • On the beach at Shepard Park

Karaoke/Open Mic

  • Noon
  • Show off talents with the family; anyone welcome
  • Shepard Park Amphitheater

AMA Sanctioned Motorcycles and ATV Ice Races

  • Noon
  • Motorcycle and ATV races on frozen Lake George

Glacier Golf Tournament

  • 12:30 p.m.
  • Bring your own clubs for a 6-hole course with a team of 2 or 4 people
  • Battlefield Park

Sunday Warm-Up Keg Toss

  • 2 p.m.
  • Sign up by 1:45 for a keg toss competition
  • Souvenir tent near Shepard Park

LGWC Woman’s Skillet Toss

  • 2 p.m.
  • Annual skillet toss competition. Sign up same-day by 1:45 p.m.
  • Shepard Park

Snowman Contest

  • 3-4 p.m.
  • Competitors get 30 minutes to complete a snowman and use a provided kit. Judges pick the best snowman at the end.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Sanctioned Car Races on the Lake

  • 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • All-day races on the frozen lake

4×4 Races

  • Noon – 4 p.m.
  • Full-sized 4×4 races on the ice

Ice Diving Demonstration

  • Noon – 3 p.m.
  • Lake George water off Shepard Park Beach

Mac and Cheese Cook-Off

  • 12:30 p.m. until it’s gone
  • Taste local mac and cheese and vote for your favorite
  • Shepard Park Amphitheater

Make Your Own Snow Tie-Dyed T-Shirts

  • 2-4 p.m.
  • Make your own shirt using tye-dye and snow
  • Souveneir tent in Shepard Park

S’mores at the Beach

  • 5:30 p.m. until they’re all gone
  • Fire and all the fixings
  • Shepard Park

Hot Chocolate Bar

  • 5:30 p.m. until they’re all gone
  • Hot chocolate and all the fixings
  • Shepard Park

Fireworks

  • 7 p.m.
  • Can be seen from anywhere along the shore of Lake George

Sanctioned Car Races on the Lake

  • 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • All-day races on the frozen lake

4×4 Races

  • Noon – 4 p.m.
  • Full-sized 4×4 races on the ice

Make Your Own Sundae Fun Day

  • Noon
  • Free ice cream sundae of your own creation, by Stewart’s Shops
  • On the beach at Shepard Park

Karaoke/Open Mic

  • Noon
  • Show off talents with the family; anyone welcome
  • Shepard Park Amphitheater

Sunday Warm-Up Keg Toss

  • 2 p.m.
  • Sign up by 1:45 for a keg toss competition
  • Souvenir tent near Shepard Park