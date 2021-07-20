Lake George’s Great Escape closing Tuesdays, Wednesdays

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Starting this week, the Great Escape and the outdoor water park will both be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

A statement posted to the amusement park’s Facebook page said this will allow them to provide a better experience for visitors the other days of the week.

The park admitted last week that they’ve been impacted by recent hiring struggles, though they do not attribute the two-day-a-week closure to that problem.

For visitors who had already purchased one-day tickets for a Tuesday or a Wednesday, the park said those tickets would be honored on any other weekday that the parks are open through the end of summer.

Members and season pass holders can use their passes as they normally would on any day the parks are open as well as any other Six Parks, which remain open on Tuesdays and Wednesday. All operating hours can be found online.