WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It wouldn’t be March in the Rochester region without an “ice house,” right?

Single-digit wind chill along Lake Ontario to begin Tuesday in West Webster has one residential property encased in ice from the north-facing side.

The view from this lakefront property will get better by the day, however, as temperatures are expected to approach 70 degrees around the region on Thursday.

Although Thursday will be more lamb than lion, March has brought some weather this week that hardly has us thinking spring!

As for the upcoming weather, snow showers are lingering across Monroe County Tuesday morning that could make for a few slick spots, but in general, will have no impact on roads.

Skies will trend toward partly cloudy into the afternoon as temperatures do their best to climb a few degrees above freezing. Certainly not a dramatic warm-up, but a far cry from Monday’s cold. We’ll melt at least some of our recent snow. Don’t worry. You’ll get your warmth from there.

A light wintry mix early Wednesday will mark the passage of a warm front lifting through the area. As it clears, warmer air on the heels of southerly winds will rapidly take over. Temperatures will surge into the 60s to near 70 degrees by Thursday as a deep area of low-pressure cranks to our northwest.

While warmth will remain a headline, keep an eye on the prospect of a few strong thunderstorms Thursday as a cold front slices through. That front will live up to its name, bringing another round of cooler air into the picture by Friday with a few rain and snow showers around