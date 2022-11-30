SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With temperatures turning colder late Wednesday, another round of lake effect snow will set up off of Lake Ontario Wednesday night and Thursday.

Who gets hit?

With primarily west winds through this event, it looks like the Tug Hill Plateau will bear the brunt of the snow.

Why is the wind direction important? Bands of lake effect snow form parallel to the prevailing wind direction.

How much snow?

Northern Oswego, southern Jefferson, and Lewis counties could see snowfall of a foot or more by late Thursday.

The strong winds will carry snow inland to the Adirondacks and Old Forge area.

Those same strong winds will produce whiteouts and quite a bit of blowing and drifting snow.

This will be south of where the heavy lake snows set up back in November.

It will be south of Watertown and north of Syracuse.

Much of CNY should be spectators

With the exception of some light snow in the Finger Lakes and parts of Cortland and Chenango counties off of Lake Erie, much of Central New York, including Syracuse will see little if any snow through the middle of the week.