SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Back in the spring, Le Moyne College put together a committee to look at making the transition from Division II to Division I.

On September 28, the school sent out a detailed email to all students, faculty, and staff asking for more feedback on the potential jump to Division I.

Le Moyne is looking at the NEC and MAAC conferences as possible landing spots. Neither conference has yet to reach out and formally invite Le Moyne to join.