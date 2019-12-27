Learn Effective Strategies to Quit Smoking in the New Year

Tobacco Cessation Workshop to Begin in January at Carthage Area Hospital

(December 27, 2019) CARTHAGE, NY — Those looking to quit smoking can take advantage of Carthage Area Hospital’s new Tobacco Cessation Workshop that will be held monthly at their main campus, 1001 West St. Classes will be led by Clinical Pharmacist, Dr. Christopher Bradley, PharmD, RPh, MBA and held on the second Wednesday of each month from 5pm-7pm starting January 2020. All workshops are free and open to the public.

Each workshop will cover an array of information and education, while offering personalized support to help those struggling to quit. Participants will also learn about the latest tobacco cessation products.

Dr. Christopher Bradley is the Clinical Pharmacist at Carthage Area Hospital. A Watertown native, he graduated with a Doctor of Pharmacy from Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in 2010 and earned a MBA from Endicott College, Beverly, Mass., in 2012. While a pharmacy student, he trained extensively at Albany Medical Center in various units. He joined Carthage Area Hospital in 2015 and specializes in antibiotic therapy, medication reconciliation, provider/patient education and new treatment guidelines.

Participants can register by phone at 315-519-5540, email cbradley@cahny.org or online at www.carthagehospital.com/quittobacco.

About Carthage Area Hospital

Carthage Area Hospital was established as a not-for-profit rural community hospital in 1965. It operates today as a fully accredited 25-bed Critical Access Hospital, serving

“Smoking has been proven to be the leading cause of preventable death around the globe. In the

United States, almost half a million people die annually from tobacco use. I would encourage

anyone thinking of quitting smoking to attend our workshops. I will work with you and your

doctor to create a personalized quit plan so you can finally kick the habit,” said Bradley.

approximately 83,000 residents in Jefferson, northern Lewis and southern St. Lawrence counties. The hospital formed a clinical affiliation with Crouse Health, Syracuse, in 2017.

The hospital also operates a network of community-based clinics, including its Philadelphia Medical Center, Family Health Center, Pediatric Clinic and Women’s Way to Wellness and provides a range of specialty care, including general surgery, orthopedics, podiatry, urology, neurosurgical care, physical and occupational therapy and behavioral health.