Lightning safety awareness week: Facts and myths

National Lightning Safety Awareness week June 23-29

Often you’ll hear the Storm Team say, “when thunder roars, go indoors,” we tell you this not because of the loud sound thunder can make but because of the dangerous lightning associated with it.

Lightning is hotter than the surface of the sun and can reach temperatures close to 50,000°F!



According to the National Weather Service, in the United States, lightning strikes about 25 million times a year and kills an average of 47 people each year.

There are many myths associated with the giant spark of electricity. Here are a few the National Weather Service can debunk for you.

Myth: Heat Lightning

Fact: It is not a specific type of lightning, it’s actually lightning from a distant thunderstorm just too far away to see the cloud-to-ground flash or hear the thunder.



Myth: If you’re caught outside during a thunderstorm, you should crouch down to reduce your risk of being struck.

Fact: Crouching doesn’t make you any safer outdoors. Run to a substantial building or hard topped vehicle. You are NOT safe anywhere outdoors.



Myth: Lightning never strikes the same place twice.

Fact: Lightning often strikes the same place repeatedly, especially if it’s a tall, pointy, isolated object. The Empire State Building is hit an average of 23 times a year

Myth: If it’s not raining or there aren’t clouds overhead, you’re safe from lightning.

Fact: Lightning often strikes more than three miles from the center of the thunderstorm, far outside the rain or thunderstorm cloud. “Bolts from the blue” can strike 10-15 miles from the thunderstorm.

Myth: Rubber tires on a car protect you from lightning by insulating you from the ground.

Fact: Most cars are safe from lightning, but it is the metal roof and metal sides that protect you, NOT the rubber tires. Remember, convertibles, motorcycles, bicycles, open-shelled outdoor recreational vehicles and cars with fiberglass shells offer no protection from lightning. When lightning strikes a vehicle, it goes through the metal frame into the ground. Don’t lean on doors during a thunderstorm.

Myth: A lightning victim is electrified. If you touch them, you’ll be electrocuted.

Fact: The human body does not store electricity. It is perfectly safe to touch a lightning victim to give them first aid. This is the most chilling of lightning Myths. Imagine if someone died because people were afraid to give CPR!

Myth: If outside in a thunderstorm, you should seek shelter under a tree to stay dry.

Fact: Being underneath a tree is the second leading cause of lightning casualties.

Myth: If you are in a house, you are 100% safe from lightning.

Fact: A house is a safe place to be during a thunderstorm as long as you avoid anything that conducts electricity. This means staying off corded phones, electrical appliances, wires, TV cables, computers, plumbing, metal doors and windows. Windows are hazardous for two reasons: wind generated during a thunderstorm can blow objects into the window, breaking it and causing glass to shatter and second, in older homes, in rare instances, lightning can come in cracks in the sides of windows.