LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Many know Karen Eames as the friendly face around the athletics office in the Liverpool Central School District, but now the community is coping with her being a victim in Monday morning’s deadly shooting in the Town of Clay.

Karen Eames (46) and her son Troy Eames (21) were both shot inside of their home on Riverview Road by Onondaga County Sheriff’s Civil Deputy Isaac Eames, their husband and father.

Both Karen and Troy were transported by ambulance to the hospital shortly after shots were fired. Deputy Eames was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputies.

Troy passed away from his injuries Monday afternoon at the hospital. As of Wednesday evening, Karen remains in serious but stable condition at Upstate University Hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Wednesday, NewsChannel 9’s Adrienne Smith sat down with Liverpool Superintendent Mark Potter to learn more about who Karen is as an employee, but more importantly, as a person.

Karen has been the secretary of the Liverpool Athletics Department for about three years, but she’s been an employee with the district for much longer, working in numerous departments.

Over time, Potter says Karen has naturally built strong relationships with her colleagues, students and even their families.

She does a really nice job with our athletic director. We have a varsity club and we have a lot of different activities that kids participate in. I think what makes Karen really attractive with this position is the fact that she loves going to night events and hanging around with parents, kids and just that camaraderie and those conversations before and during games. She’s very good at what she does. Mark Potter, Superintendent, Liverpool Central School District

Karen, described by Potter as a strong employee, but an even better person with an outgoing personality and a good heart.

“She’s a great, great person. It’s just a really unfortunate situation that occurred.” mark potter, superintendent, liverpool central school district

Karen’s son, Troy Eames, graduated from Liverpool High School in 2018. Potter said he didn’t know Troy personally but remembers him as a good student as far as his participation in school and involvement with extracurricular activities.

“Over the last year, Troy spent time coming to basketball games and things like that. I really had the opportunity to see him as an alumni, as a graduate of the district,” Potter shared, “It seemed like he really loved what he was coming to see, which was supporting his alma mater.”

Counseling services are available for any Liverpool student or faculty member in need.

At the time of his death, Troy was a student at SUNY ESF studying in Environmental Policy, Planning and Law Environmental studies. He was on track to graduate from college later this year in May.

SUNY ESF President Joanie Mahoney sent the following statement to NewsChannel 9 about Troy’s passing.

Troy was a valued and respected member of the ESF community and we are deeply saddened by his loss. He was an excellent student poised for graduation this coming May and will be missed dearly by his friends, professors, and the entire ESF community. Statement: Joanie Mahoney, President, SUNY ESF

In a campus-wide email sent by Mahoney, SUNY ESF counseling services are available to students in need.

Students can call Counseling Services at (315) 470-6660 or stop in to Student Affairs at 110 Bray Hall between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

SUNY ESF Faculty and staff may contact Nan Clark, Employee Assistance Program (EAP) coordinator, at (315) 470-6689 or (315) 470-6847 or via email at nfclark@esf.edu

Hendricks Chapel at Syracuse University is a resource available for all faculty and staff: (315) 443-2901

A prayer service is scheduled for Thursday, February 10 at 7:00 p.m. at Pope John XXIII Roman Catholic Church on Soule Road in Liverpool. Organizers say the service is open to the greater Liverpool community. You can find more details by clicking here.

Karen’s family created a GoFundMe page Tuesday to help with hospital bills, cover the cost of funeral/memorial services for her late son Troy, and for her surviving son Andrew.

In less than 24 hours, more than $61,000 has been raised. If you’re interested in donating, click here.