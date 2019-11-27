Local Air Force veteran, father of 10 awarded free $50,000 smile makeover

WATERTOWN, NY – Dr. Logan Curtis of Upstate Oral Surgery & Dental Implants announced the final recipient of his first Smiles For Soldiers program last Thursday, November 21, at a private event at his practice.

Air Force veteran, Jacob Bowden, 39, of Carthage, was selected to receive a life-changing smile makeover. The Smiles For Soldiers program offers local veterans and active-duty soldiers who need critical dental treatment the opportunity to apply to receive a free full-arch restoration treatment, a procedure typically costing $50,000.

The father of 10 spent 15 years in the Air Force and spent 1,000 days deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan. After returning home, Jacob suffered depression which caused him to neglect his oral health. Most of his teeth are decayed and broken. His poor oral health took a toll on his confidence and he experienced homelessness until he finally took control of his life and found a good job. When asked how a new smile would change his life, Jacob said, “A new smile would give me the confidence I need, and I’d be able to smile with my family in photos.”

“I’m excited to watch Jacob transform throughout this process,” Dr. Curtis said. “After serving time in the military myself, I understand the toll it takes on a person emotionally and physically. I am honored to give this war hero a new, healthy smile.”

Dr. Logan Curtis of Upstate Oral Surgery & Dental Implants is partnering with Dr. Peter Virga and Dr. Joe Girardi from Watertown Dental Health Group, BonaDent Dental Laboratories, and Nobel Biocare to give Jacob a smile he deserves.

For more information about Upstate Oral Surgery & Dental Implants, visit: https://upstateoralsurgery.com/. The practice will post updates about Jacob’s progress on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/UpstateOralSurgeryNY/.