Local Army vet and oral surgeon launches his first Smiles For Soldiers program

WATERTOWN, NY (August 21, 2019) – Jefferson County is home to nearly 16,000 veterans and a little over 15,000 active-duty families, most of which live near the Fort Drum U.S. Military Reservation located in the Watertown community.

Dr. Logan Curtis of Upstate Oral Surgery & Dental Implants is a highly experienced, board-certified oral surgeon, including years of performing oral surgery in the United States Army.

Today, he is launching his first Smiles for Soldiers program that will provide an active soldier or veteran in the Watertown community with a brand-new smile through a full-arch restoration treatment, a $50,000 procedure, free of cost. The Smiles For Soldiers program is aimed towards locals who suffer from extremely poor oral health and do not have the means to pay for the extensive procedure.

Dr. Logan Curtis not only served in the army for 20 years, but he also provided excellent oral surgery care while serving in the United States Army, performing a full scope of oral and maxillofacial surgery. Now, Dr. Curtis is honored to bring his years of experience and dedication in the field of dentistry to the people of Watertown, NY.

“The men and women who have helped protect not only our country but their own families have sacrificed a tremendous amount,” said Dr. Logan Curis, of Upstate Oral Surgery & Dental Implants. “I feel honored to be able to give back to a deserving residing soldier or veteran in the Watertown community who is in need of oral care.”

Upstate Oral Surgery & Dental Implants is partnering with restorative dentist Dr. Peter Virga and Dr. Joe Girardi from Watertown Dental Group Clark Dental Lab. Bonadent will provide Dr. Curtis with dental lab work and Nobel Biocare Dental Implant Company to give the recipient a flawless smile.

The application period for the Smiles For Soldiers program will run from August 21 through September 23. Upstate Oral Surgery & Dental Implant will be choosing their finalist on November 21. Residents in the Watertown community who are interested can apply online at the practice’s website: http://upstateoralsurgery.com/soldiers.

For more information about Upstate Oral Surgery & Dental Implant of Watertown, visit http://www.upstateoralsurgery.com/. The practice will also post updates about the program on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/UpstateOralSurgeryNY/.

About Upstate Oral Surgery & Dental Implants:

Dr. Curtis of Upstate Oral Surgery & Dental Implants offers a full scope of oral and maxillofacial surgery and is honored to bring his many years of experience as a board-certified oral surgeon in the military to the patients of Watertown, NY. Dr. Curtis specializes in dental implants, wisdom teeth removal, All-on-4 arch restoration, bone grafting, jaw surgery, and much more. Upstate Oral Surgery & Dental Implants is equipped with the newest advancements in technology to deliver the best possible results to patients.