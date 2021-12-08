ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The State University of New York told NEWS10 ABC all 64 campuses have to comply with a vaccine mandate; however, the mandate does not include a booster at this time.

SUNY said it is working with all campuses to ensure robust booster education and awareness plans.

UAlbany told students it’s best to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and to get a booster shot if they’re eligible to help protect themselves and others from getting sick. The school added, while little is known about the Omicron variant, it’s closely monitoring the situation and is prepared to modify protocols if needed.

At Siena College, the campus community was required to get their COVID vaccine at the start of the fall semester. The school told NEWS10 that while students are encouraged to get a booster, the college is not mandating it at this time. Three on-campus clinics will be held on December 8, 13, and 14 to make it easier for students who are eligible to receive their booster.

Similarly, the College of Saint Rose is not requiring boosters as of right now, but a clinic will be held on Thursday for students and employees from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

However, some schools like Syracuse University have already announced that all eligible students, faculty, and staff must get a booster shot before the start of the spring semester or as soon as they qualify.