Local girl scouts seek locations for 2022 cookie sales

CICERO, N.Y. (WWTI) — The next girl scout cookie sale season is right around the corner.

The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways are preparing for their 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Program, which will open on January 11 for initial orders. In preparation, the organization is looking for assistance from regional businesses and community organizations.

According to the council, Girl Scouts are seeking locations in high-traffic areas to allow troops to host drive-through cookie booths and traditional walk-up booths.

Troops are also looking for secure, indoor locations for cookie stock storage and pickups. This could include places like empty storefronts or unoccupied office spaces.

“We want to help our Girl Scouts have another safe and successful cookie program by connecting with the communities we serve to host drive-thru booths and provide locations for traditional walk-up booths and logistics, Director of Retail Operations & Product Programs at GSNYPENN Ray Mulno said in a press release. “Despite the continued pandemic, our girls enjoy the normalcy that this program provides.”

The Council confirmed that Girl Scouts would need to use locations from mid-February through the end of March 2022. GSNYPENN will provide insurance information for businesses and organizations.

The 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Program will run from January 11 through March 27, 2021. Proceeds stay local and are also used to maintain GSNYPENN’s properties and programs for its girl and adult members throughout the year.

GSNYPENN serves girls in K-12 across 26 counties: Allegany, Broome, Cayuga, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Ontario, Oswego, Otsego, St. Lawrence, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins, Wayne and Yates in New York and Bradford and Tioga in Pennsylvania.