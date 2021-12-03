Local giving tree collecting winter items for Unity House

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Losing a loved one is never easy, especially this time of the year. One Latham family is using the spirit of giving to find healing.

Created last year, the Nick Huban Memorial Giving Tree honors the memory of beloved Latham business owner. Nicholas Huban, owner of On The Farm passed away in November after being struck by a car.

The tree is on display and lit 24/7 at On The Farm until they close for the season. Members of the community are invited to add a winter clothing item on or under the tree.

Last year, they donated 1200 winter items to the City Mission in Albany. Each year they’re picking a different organization to donate to in Nick’s name to continue his spirit of giving.

Donations will go to Unity House in Troy this year. People are asked to donate new or clean “gently used” children’s winter coats, hats, gloves and scarves. Open or closed, people can leave donations at the Giving Tree.

On The Farm is located at 273 Troy Schenectady Road in Latham.