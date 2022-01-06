NEW YORK (NEWS10) – Local leaders, state officials, and municipalities are responding to the siege on the U.S. Capitol a year later. On January 6, 2021, then-President Donald Trump spoke to supports near the White House, when a violent mob of rally attendees marched to the Capitol, forcing their way in – interrupting the certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19)

“One year ago, the peaceful transfer of power to a legitimately elected president, came under siege, as violence and malice tore through the hallowed halls of the Capitol. More than 100 police officers were injured in the line of duty that day. Five officers died in the days, weeks, and months that followed.”

“Their bravery saved the lives of countless individuals trapped in the Capitol. We owe these heroes and their families profound gratitude and assured accountability.”

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik

“On January 6, 2021, I strongly and clearly condemned the violence and destruction that occurred at the U.S. Capitol – just as I strongly condemned the entire year of violence and lawlessness that raged across our nation throughout 2020.”

“Our nation owes a debt of gratitude to the U.S. Capitol Police for their bravery and heroism on that day and to those who sacrifice and serve in law enforcement every day across the country.”

Assemblymember Charles Lavine (D-Glen Cove)

“Let us recognize that since the unprovoked and dastardly attack on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, a state of

conflict now exists between American Democracy and those who wish to abolish it.”

“Each of us, to save America, must commit to civic engagement. To be sure, we will fight for our families. To be sure, we will fight for our communities, which are the organizational extensions of our families. And, to be sure, we must commit ourselves to fight for our Constitution and for our government, which is nothing more than the organizational extension of our communities.”

Democrat Candidate for State Senate – Leslie Danks Burke

“One year ago today, we watched the appalling attempt by the former President of the United States, after losing re-election, to undermine our democratic republic by inspiring a violent assault on the U.S. Capitol that left multiple people dead, and countless more traumatized and injured.”



“Every participant in the January 6th attack on our country’s orderly transition of power struck a blow against our core Constitutional rights – but they did not win. I’m a patriotic progressive who has long fought to strengthen democracy, and I stand against those Republicans who lie about and refuse to accept the will of the voters and are too cowardly to condemn this attack on our Constitution.”



“We honor those who lost their lives defending our nation, by ensuring that every person responsible for that terrible day is held to account.”