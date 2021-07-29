Local school districts making sure students get meals during the summer

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Many Central New York Schools are making sure their students are fed this summer with the Summer Meals Program.

Syracuse City School District, the United States Department of Agriculture, the American Dairy Association and the food bank teamed up to make it happen.

Dezmond Manuel is going to be a sixth grader at Syracuse City School District in the fall. On Wednesday, he picked up a box from the school to bring home to his family. “They have fruits, canned goods, mac and cheese, rice, spaghetti, and everything.” The school district said one box should last about a week.

In addition to the boxes, students also have access to breakfast and lunch almost everyday, which is a necessity especially now.

“With the pandemic, we’ve really seen how the world has totally upended so right now there’s a huge need for these kids to have food during school and at home on the weekends,” said the Assistant Director of Food Services at Syracuse City School District, Carrie Kane. She said they serve about 5,000 meals a day.

Manuel said he doesn’t need a food box every week, but many of his friends do.

“I’m thankful with how they give students food, and how they have enough food so when the student goes home, their parents feel excited or happy because some parents don’t have a lot of stuff.”

The program runs through August. The schedule for Syracuse City Schools is here: http://www.syracusecityschools.com/districtpage.cfm?pageid=511

For the rest of the schools across Central New York: Summer Meals Site Finder (arcgis.com)