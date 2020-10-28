Lowville Free Library suspends visits due, adds curbside pickup to COVID-19 precautions

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lowville Free Library has updated their services due to the uptick in coronavirus cases.

The Lowville Free Library has announced the temporary suspension of library visits. The decision was released on October 28 and remain in effect through November 10, 2020. Additional programming will also be on pause through November

However, according to the Library, curbside pickup will remain available, as well as printing and copying and wifi on the outside of the building.

Materials available for curbside pickup at the Lowville Free Library include:

Books

Audiobooks

DVDs

Games

Maker kits

Interlibrary loans

According to the Library, those interested in curbside pickup can request items through the online catalog or by calling the library.

