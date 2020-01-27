Luke Bryan coming to Darien Lake in June

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Country singer Luke Bryan is coming to Darien Lake on June 18.
Joined by special guests Morgan Wallen and Caylee Hammack, the concert is part of the Proud To Be Right Here Tour.
Tickets for the concert go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Prices range from $43.50 to $113.50.
Those interested in getting tickets can go to LiveNation.com or Ticketmaster when they’re available.
