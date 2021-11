TOWN OF CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man in his 30’s died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s office says the accident happened along Brewerton Road in Cicero between the entrances of Target and Walmart and Caughdenoy Road.

Deputies say the driver of the vehicle has been cooperating with the investigation and was not injured. The name of the victim has not been released.

Brewerton Road has reopened to all traffic.