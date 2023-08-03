PARISH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 9:10 a.m. today, August 3, Eric Gardner, a 35-year-old Williamstown native, was killed after being struck by a falling tree in the Town of Parish in Oswego County.

New York State Police say Gardner was cutting down trees with his father when his father went up to their residence for a short time.

When he returned, he found his son pinned between two trees.

Heavy equipment was used to free Gardner, but he was pronounced dead by paramedics on the scene.

NYSP was assisted by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department and the Parish Fire Department.