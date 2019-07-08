UPDATE: Body of missing Oswego County woman found

UPDATE (WSYR-TV) — State Police say they have found the body of an Oswego County woman who was reported missing on July 5.

Monday, members of the State Police K-9 unit found the body of 20-year-old Arizona Bartlett in a field behind a home of 1948 County Route 2 in the town of Orwell.

State Police say the investigation revealed that the death is consistent with an overdose.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the official cause of death.

(WSYR-TV) — State Police are searching for a missing woman from Orwell who reportedly went missing on July 5.

Arizona Bartlett, 20, was last seen on the Fourth of July around 2 p.m.

She’s described as being 5-foot-5, 140 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing gray-striped shorts, heart-shaped sunglasses, and burgundy Nike high-top sneakers.

If you have any information or have seen Arizona, please contact the New York State Police at (315) 366-6000.