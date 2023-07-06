SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A mom from Oswego says her daughter’s 10th birthday was tainted after a gift bag and present were stolen from their car in the parking lot of Destiny USA.

Celebrating at the mall was the request of her daughter.

Michaela Smith said, “I was a little apprehensive about coming to the mall anyways. I thought, nope it’s gonna be fine.”

After about 20 minutes inside, Smith remembered her fatal flaw: failing to lock her car in the parking lot.

That was just enough time for someone to find the unlocked doors and take a purse, cash, cards, a backpack and the birthday gift.

She called Destiny USA security who came with an admission. “The security officer told me the cameras were not working in that parking lot,” Smith recalled. “So they wouldn’t be able to see people coming or going or anything that happened.”

911 dispatchers connected her to Syracuse Police. She claims the officer didn’t ask what was stolen and suggested she fill out a form online.

Smith said, “Even if that’s the reality… you can’t send an officer down, the reaction and the lack of any empathy, shock, concern was very surprising to me.”

The lack of response was not a surprise to the Syracuse Police Chief.

“It’s unfortunate we can’t do what we used to do when we had 515 officers,” Chief Joe Cecile told NewsChannel 9. “It’s not the reality anymore.”

He said Smith can call if she’s still upset and he’ll look into what happened. NewsChannel 9 provided her information to Syracuse Police.

Smith said she’s “Very, very, very sad. Sad that that happened to my daughter. Sad she had to experience it. Sad for our stuff that is gone. Sad that her birthday feels tainted. Sad this stuff happens, and we’re supposed to accept it.”

She’s no longer sure how much time she wants to spend at Destiny USA or in the City of Syracuse in the future.

Destiny USA has not responded to questions about their security cameras or protocols.