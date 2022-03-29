SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Music legend Sting will perform a special My Songs concert at the St. Joseph’s Healthcare Amphitheater at Lakeview on Tuesday, September 6.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Sting’s My Songs concert features his most beloved songs, written throughout the 17-time Grammy Award winner’s career both with The Police and as a solo artist.

Hits will include “Fields of Gold”, “Shape of my Heart”, “Roxanne” and “Demolition Man”.

Sting will be accompanied by an electric, rock ensemble.

Special Guest Joe Sumner will appear as special guest.