UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – As the nation continues to face the growing blood shortage due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Mohawk Valley Health System has announced an upcoming blood drive and is asking the community to donate.

The event is taking place on Tuesday, February 1, from 11:30 am to 4:30 pm, and will be in the Allen-Calder Conference Rooms one and two of St. Luke’s Hospital, on 1656 Champlin Avenue in Utica. Anyone donating is required to follow all current COVID-19 precautions, including wearing a mask.

Anyone with a blood type of O Negative, O Positive, A Negative, or B Negative is asked to consider making a ‘Power Red Cell’ donation. Appointments are encouraged and appreciated, but walk-ins are also welcome.

Please call 1-800-RED-CROSS or go online to redcrossblood.org to schedule your appointment. Download the Blood Donor App and use Rapid Pass to save time the day of the drive.

