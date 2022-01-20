CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking for a quick bite to eat along the Thruway? Chittenango announced a new Chick-fil-A restaurant set to open soon.

The new addition to the famous chain restaurant will be only the 3rd Chick-fil-A in Onondaga County, located at the New York State Thruway- Chittenango Travel Plaza, heading westbound off Milepost 266.

Chick-fil-A stated on their site, “As we continue to navigate through COVID-19, we have temporarily moved away from hosting our traditional First 100 event at new restaurants. Instead, we are providing free Chick-fil-A meals for a year to 100 people who are making an impact in our local communities.”

Chick-fil-A has yet to set a date for the opening.