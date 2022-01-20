SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) – From holiday food to gasoline, supply chain issues have been ravaging the country for the past year. Now, a new Girl Scout cookie can be added to the list.

The cookies, known as Adventurefuls, are currently facing supply chain issues mainly in the Washington area. The brand new cookie is brownie inspired with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

Supply chain issues in the Nation’s Capitol region may likely cause shipping delays in some parts of the country. Fortunately, the Girl Scouts organization, especially Girl Scouts of New York and Pennsylvania (NYPENN) Pathways, is continuing to fix this issue by sourcing more cookies from the other of two bakers the organization relies on.

“We use Little Brownie Bakers for our cookies,” said Jaime Alvarez, Senior Marketing Director for Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways. “It’s one of two bakers nationwide that work with the Girl Scouts and at this point we’ve been told we’ll be able to fulfill our Adventureful orders that we forecasted locally for our council corporate this season. That’s what’s happening here until we hear otherwise.”

Jaime is confident that the Twin Tiers will be able to meet demands for the new cookie despite supply chain issues. Other Girl Scout cookies, including Thin Mints and Samoas, are not facing this issue.