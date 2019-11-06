New law requires death certificates to specify which opioid involved in overdose

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed into law a bill that requires death certificates in cases of opioid overdose to specify which opioid was involved in the death.

The governor’s office says the new law requires the information to be recorded so that more data will be available to better address the opioid crisis.

Under current law, there is no requirement that the death certificate must specify which opioid was involved in the death.

The new law takes effect immediately.