SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, Saratoga Performing Arts Center announced a new year-round residency coming this fall. A new wave of chamber music is set to come to the SPAC stage.

The performers in question make up the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, based at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City. The society will take up year-round residence at SPAC starting this fall, with a first performance slated for Oct. 15.

“Bringing our beloved Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center to SPAC for a year-round residency is truly a historic moment for our continuing expansion of year-round programming,” said Elizabeth Sobol, President and CEO of Saratoga Performing Arts Center. “While CMS may have just taken their final bow for the summer, we can’t think of a better way to celebrate the residency’s upcoming SPAC 10th anniversary in 2023 than by extending the scope of what they do in Saratoga.”

The music goes on into 2023. The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center is currently scheduled to perform next year on March 18 and May 13, with more shows to be announced at a later date. Subscription tickets will go up for all currently announced shows at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, for SPAC members. General public ticket sales are set to start at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31.

A full list of programming follows:

Monday, Oct. 15, 2022 Michael Stephen Brown, piano Kristin Lee, violin Richard Lin, violin Matthew Lipman, viola Mihai Marica, cello Joseph Conyers, double bass Performances include Bach Concerto in D minor for Keyboard, Strings, and Continuo, BWV 1052 (1734); Schubert Rondo in A major for Violin and String Quartet, D. 438 (1816); Handel/Halvorsen Passacaglia in G minor for Violin and Viola (1894); and Mendelssohn Double Concerto in D minor for Violin, Piano, and Strings (1823)

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Jessica Rivera, soprano Michael Stephen Brown, piano Gilles Vonsattel, piano Nicholas Canellakis, cello Ian David Rosenbaum, percussion Performances include Copland “El Salón México” for Piano and Percussion (arr. Bernstein) (1932-36, arr. 1941); Bernstein “Three Meditations from Mass” for Cello, Piano, and Percussion (1971, arr. 1977); Ginastera “Chacarera” from Cinco canciones populares argentinas for Voice and Piano, Op. 10 (1943); Chávez “North Carolina Blues” for Voice and Piano (1942); Ginastera “Gato” from “Cinco canciones populares argentinas” for Voice and Piano, Op. 10 (1943); Ponce “Estrellita” for Voice and Piano (1912); Bernstein “I Feel Pretty” from “West Side Story” for Voice and Piano (1957); Bernstein “Somewhere” from West Side Story for Voice and Piano (1957); Golijov “Mariel” for Cello and Marimba (1999); Villa-Lobos “A maré encheu” from Guia prático for Piano (1932); Villa-Lobos “O polichinelo” from Prole do bebê for Piano (1918); Ginastera Pampeana No. 2, Rhapsody for Cello and Piano, Op. 21 (1950); León “Oh Yemanja” from “Scourge of Hyacinths” for Soprano, Cello, and Piano (1994); and Gershwin Cuban Overture for Piano, Four Hands, and Percussion (1932)

