New: Sweet Hello Bridal gives ABC50’s Alex Hazard exclusive tour before opening to public

Watertown, NY – The revitalization of downtown Watertown, NY has helped bring the heart of the city back to life. This month, downtown businesses will be welcoming a new neighbor, Sweet Hello Bridal.

The owners of Sweet Hello Bridal gave ABC50’s Alex Hazard an exclusive sneak peak into the new bridal and formal wear store before their ‘First Look’ event on January 25, 2020.

While the location is still under construction, the owners’ vision is coming to life. Sisters Katie and Lindsay wanted to bring something different to downtown Watertown and they did just that by creating a private bridal suite, open floor plan, comfortable seating areas and a variety of dresses for every body type. Katie revealed the private bridal suite to Alex during the tour, the only one of its kind in upstate NY.

Sweet Hello Bridal is a dream come true for two Northern New York sisters who combined their visions to bring a delightful experience to brides, grooms and their families.

