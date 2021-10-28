New York: Latest COVID-19 update

NEW YORK STATE (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“New Yorkers are resilient and strong and they have proven that repeatedly throughout this pandemic – by wearing their masks, socially distancing, and getting their vaccine, they have helped keep their communities safe and their loved ones healthy,” Governor Hochul said.

“While we continue to progress, we need to remain mindful as we head into the holiday season. If you haven’t already, get your vaccine today. It’s the best defense we have against COVID-19 and it’s safe, effective, and free.”



Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 225,695

Total Positive – 4,285

Percent Positive – 1.90%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.08%

Patient Hospitalization – 1,952 (-44)

Patients Newly Admitted – 231

Patients in ICU – 469 (+15)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 268 (+6)

Total Discharges – 207,649 (+241)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 27

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,476

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 57,889

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 26,930,081

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 94,060

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 458,878

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 83.9%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 76.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 87.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 78.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 71.1%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 64.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 73.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 66.3%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region 10/25/21 10/26/21 10/27/21 Capital Region 3.64% 3.58% 3.65% Central New York 4.26% 4.28% 4.28% Finger Lakes 4.43% 4.38% 4.38% Long Island 2.16% 2.13% 2.13% Mid-Hudson 1.90% 1.85% 1.81% Mohawk Valley 3.85% 4.01% 4.19% New York City 1.00% 0.98% 0.97% North Country 4.81% 4.80% 4.75% Southern Tier 3.06% 3.07% 3.16% Western New York 4.65% 4.83% 4.69% Statewide 2.09% 2.11% 2.08%



Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC 10/25/21 10/26/21 10/27/21 Bronx 0.89% 0.86% 0.85% Kings 1.26% 1.21% 1.13% New York 0.69% 0.70% 0.74% Queens 0.94% 0.92% 0.93% Richmond 1.51% 1.47% 1.48%



Yesterday, 4,285 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,524,516. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 31,373 99 Allegany 4,793 31 Broome 25,058 127 Cattaraugus 8,032 43 Cayuga 8,787 13 Chautauqua 12,661 20 Chemung 11,207 61 Chenango 4,782 20 Clinton 6,909 29 Columbia 5,081 11 Cortland 5,467 19 Delaware 3,641 18 Dutchess 35,929 65 Erie 108,224 286 Essex 2,406 13 Franklin 4,421 30 Fulton 6,542 26 Genesee 7,207 41 Greene 4,460 12 Hamilton 442 3 Herkimer 6,994 27 Jefferson 9,199 42 Lewis 3,692 11 Livingston 5,887 42 Madison 6,365 31 Monroe 85,673 232 Montgomery 6,136 33 Nassau 215,664 239 Niagara 24,479 48 NYC 1,096,188 1,086 Oneida 29,112 72 Onondaga 53,074 132 Ontario 9,553 33 Orange 58,063 92 Orleans 4,470 21 Oswego 12,028 40 Otsego 4,677 21 Putnam 12,600 22 Rensselaer 15,127 46 Rockland 53,518 92 Saratoga 20,720 59 Schenectady 17,112 40 Schoharie 2,360 10 Schuyler 1,578 9 Seneca 2,781 3 St. Lawrence 10,901 57 Steuben 10,427 64 Suffolk 241,522 351 Sullivan 8,608 31 Tioga 5,275 27 Tompkins 6,625 18 Ulster 17,458 37 Warren 5,680 39 Washington 4,805 36 Wayne 8,423 43 Westchester 144,164 114 Wyoming 4,461 14 Yates 1,695 4



Yesterday, 27 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 45,476. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Cattaraugus 2 Chemung 1 Columbia 1 Cortland 2 Erie 2 Essex 1 Jefferson 2 Kings 1 Manhattan 1 Monroe 3 Montgomery 3 Nassau 1 Onondaga 1 Queens 2 Saratoga 1 Suffolk 1 Warren 1 Washington 1



All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 20,563 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 18,020 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 764,289 763 703,796 542 Central New York 594,706 460 553,310 370 Finger Lakes 777,656 841 726,316 792 Long Island 1,931,601 2,561 1,726,684 1,884 Mid-Hudson 1,494,569 1,863 1,331,638 1,291 Mohawk Valley 298,922 271 277,709 273 New York City 6,890,040 12,209 6,178,927 11,476 North Country 277,005 224 251,306 173 Southern Tier 397,952 407 368,320 319 Western New York 854,717 964 787,747 900 Statewide 14,281,457 20,563 12,905,753 18,020

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.