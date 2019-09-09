New York ranks in the Top 15 Happiest States in America – WalletHub Study

With the U.S. ranking No. 19 on this year’s World Happiness Report, down one spot since the previous edition, and research showing that money up to a certain dollar amount can contribute to happiness, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2019’s Happiest States in America.

To determine where Americans have the highest satisfaction with life, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 31 key indicators of happiness. The data set ranges from emotional health to income level to sports participation rate.  

Happiness in New York (1=Happiest; 25=Avg.)

  • 4th – % of Depressed Adults
  • 1st – Suicide Rate
  • 16th – Number of Work Hours
  • 19th – Separation & Divorce Rate
  • 29th – Income Growth
  • 22nd – Safety

Main Findings

Source: WalletHub

Happiest States in the U.S.

Overall Rank
(1 = Happiest)		StateTotal Score‘Emotional & Physical Well-Being’ Rank‘Work Environment’ Rank ‘Community & Environment’ Rank
1Hawaii66.4812512
2Utah65.931512
3Minnesota65.573615
4California64.1141216
5New Jersey60.5424524
6Idaho60.513321
7Massachusetts60.508343
8Maryland59.5354014
9Nebraska59.0491418
10Connecticut57.9363433
11Iowa57.88161010
12North Dakota57.53112811
13Nevada56.862593
14Virginia55.59132428
15New York55.4773940
16Delaware54.64192613
17Georgia54.61183217
18Arizona53.9524731
19Colorado53.5910449
20Vermont52.7428226
21Washington52.4130530
22New Hampshire52.21271129
23Texas52.14121948
24Illinois51.64144241
25Wisconsin51.53222037
26Pennsylvania51.42233721
27South Dakota51.04211645
28Florida50.75172747
29South Carolina50.2732219
30North Carolina49.83203146
31Montana49.274087
32Kansas48.92293038
33Rhode Island48.71261844
34Wyoming47.54314619
35Indiana47.27381723
36Michigan46.93352932
37Ohio45.19374122
38Maine45.11362339
39Oregon44.95441326
40New Mexico44.91394320
41Missouri42.99413335
42Tennessee42.75421542
43Oklahoma40.5647354
44Alabama40.11463636
45Kentucky38.8648388
46Louisiana38.41435034
47Mississippi38.28454827
48Alaska36.48344950
49Arkansas34.07494425
50West Virginia33.7350475

