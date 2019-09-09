New York ranks in the Top 15 Happiest States in America – WalletHub Study

With the U.S. ranking No. 19 on this year’s World Happiness Report, down one spot since the previous edition, and research showing that money up to a certain dollar amount can contribute to happiness, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2019’s Happiest States in America.
To determine where Americans have the highest satisfaction with life, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 31 key indicators of happiness. The data set ranges from emotional health to income level to sports participation rate.
Happiness in New York (1=Happiest; 25=Avg.)
- 4th – % of Depressed Adults
- 1st – Suicide Rate
- 16th – Number of Work Hours
- 19th – Separation & Divorce Rate
- 29th – Income Growth
- 22nd – Safety
Main Findings
Source: WalletHub
Happiest States in the U.S.
|Overall Rank
(1 = Happiest)
|State
|Total Score
|‘Emotional & Physical Well-Being’ Rank
|‘Work Environment’ Rank
|‘Community & Environment’ Rank
|1
|Hawaii
|66.48
|1
|25
|12
|2
|Utah
|65.93
|15
|1
|2
|3
|Minnesota
|65.57
|3
|6
|15
|4
|California
|64.11
|4
|12
|16
|5
|New Jersey
|60.54
|2
|45
|24
|6
|Idaho
|60.51
|33
|2
|1
|7
|Massachusetts
|60.50
|8
|3
|43
|8
|Maryland
|59.53
|5
|40
|14
|9
|Nebraska
|59.04
|9
|14
|18
|10
|Connecticut
|57.93
|6
|34
|33
|11
|Iowa
|57.88
|16
|10
|10
|12
|North Dakota
|57.53
|11
|28
|11
|13
|Nevada
|56.86
|25
|9
|3
|14
|Virginia
|55.59
|13
|24
|28
|15
|New York
|55.47
|7
|39
|40
|16
|Delaware
|54.64
|19
|26
|13
|17
|Georgia
|54.61
|18
|32
|17
|18
|Arizona
|53.95
|24
|7
|31
|19
|Colorado
|53.59
|10
|4
|49
|20
|Vermont
|52.74
|28
|22
|6
|21
|Washington
|52.41
|30
|5
|30
|22
|New Hampshire
|52.21
|27
|11
|29
|23
|Texas
|52.14
|12
|19
|48
|24
|Illinois
|51.64
|14
|42
|41
|25
|Wisconsin
|51.53
|22
|20
|37
|26
|Pennsylvania
|51.42
|23
|37
|21
|27
|South Dakota
|51.04
|21
|16
|45
|28
|Florida
|50.75
|17
|27
|47
|29
|South Carolina
|50.27
|32
|21
|9
|30
|North Carolina
|49.83
|20
|31
|46
|31
|Montana
|49.27
|40
|8
|7
|32
|Kansas
|48.92
|29
|30
|38
|33
|Rhode Island
|48.71
|26
|18
|44
|34
|Wyoming
|47.54
|31
|46
|19
|35
|Indiana
|47.27
|38
|17
|23
|36
|Michigan
|46.93
|35
|29
|32
|37
|Ohio
|45.19
|37
|41
|22
|38
|Maine
|45.11
|36
|23
|39
|39
|Oregon
|44.95
|44
|13
|26
|40
|New Mexico
|44.91
|39
|43
|20
|41
|Missouri
|42.99
|41
|33
|35
|42
|Tennessee
|42.75
|42
|15
|42
|43
|Oklahoma
|40.56
|47
|35
|4
|44
|Alabama
|40.11
|46
|36
|36
|45
|Kentucky
|38.86
|48
|38
|8
|46
|Louisiana
|38.41
|43
|50
|34
|47
|Mississippi
|38.28
|45
|48
|27
|48
|Alaska
|36.48
|34
|49
|50
|49
|Arkansas
|34.07
|49
|44
|25
|50
|West Virginia
|33.73
|50
|47
|5