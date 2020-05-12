New York releases list of specific businesses that can reopen in Phase One

(WETM) – New York State has released a list of specific types of businesses in the Southern Tier, Finger Lakes, and Mohawk Valley that can begin to reopen on May 15.

Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss says that businesses must have plans for how to keep employees and customers safe and that those plans must be prominently displayed.

This list will also cover other regions of New York State when their area is approved for reopening.

Phase One: Retail Trade

Phase One includes delivery and curbside pick-up service only for the following businesses:

Clothing Stores

Direct Selling Establishments

Electronics and Appliance Stores

Electronic Shopping and Mail-Order Houses

Furniture and Home Furnishing Stores

Florists

General Merchandise Stores

Health and Personal Care Stores

Jewelry, Luggage, and Leather Goods Stores

Lawn and Garden Equipment and Supplies Stores

Office Supplies, Stationery, and Gift Stores

Used Merchandise Stores

Shoe Stores

Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument and Book Stores

Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers

Phase One: Manufacturing

Apparel Manufacturing

Computer and Electronic Product Manufacturing

Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing

Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing

Furniture and Related Product Manufacturing

Leather and Allied Product Manufacturing

Machinery Manufacturing

Nonmetallic Mineral Product Manufacturing

Paper Manufacturing

Petroleum and Coal Products Manufacturing

Plastics and Rubber Products Manufacturing

Printing and Related Support Activities

Textile Mills

Textile Product Mills

Wood Product Manufacturing

Other Miscellaneous Manufacturing

Phase One: Wholesale Trade

Apparel, Piece Goods, and Notions Merchant Wholesalers

Chemical and Allied Products Merchant Wholesalers

Furniture and Home Furnishing Merchant Wholesalers

Household Appliances and Electrical and Electronic Goods Merchant Wholesalers

Machinery, Equipment, and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers

Metal and Mineral (except Petroleum) Merchant Wholesalers

Paper and Paper Product Merchant Wholesalers

Professional and Commercial Equipment and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers

Wholesale Electronic Markets and Agents and Brokers

Miscellaneous Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers

Miscellaneous Nondurable Goods Merchant Wholesalers

For more information visit NY.gov.

LATEST STORIES: