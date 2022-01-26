NEW YORK STATE (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — On Wednesday, January 26, New York Governor Kathy Hochul gave an update on New York State’s progress combating COVID-19.
“I am grateful for all the hard work New Yorkers have put in to bring infections down, but our fight is not over yet.” Governor Hochul said in a press release. “It is important that we continue to wear our masks and get vaccinated. For the parents hesitating to get their children vaccinated, thousands of young New Yorkers across the state have already gotten their shot – it is safe, free, widely available, and the best way to protect your children and keep them in school.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 229,992
- Total Positive – 16,519
- Percent Positive – 7.18%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 9.11%
- Patient Hospitalization – 9,335 (-519)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 1,073
- Patients in ICU – 1355 (-78)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 796 (-9)
- Total Discharges – 267,121 (+1,282)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 158
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 52,305
The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only.
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 65,250
This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
- Total vaccine doses administered – 35,629,331
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 66,121
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 469,438
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 90.7%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 81.8%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.3%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 79.9%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 71.5%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 87.1%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.7%
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows
|Region
|Sunday, January 23, 2022
|Monday, January 24, 2022
|Tuesday, January 25, 2022
|Capital Region
|123.69
|118.90
|116.99
|Central New York
|156.61
|155.08
|155.37
|Finger Lakes
|103.97
|101.65
|101.66
|Long Island
|99.89
|93.70
|90.51
|Mid-Hudson
|103.88
|95.18
|89.57
|Mohawk Valley
|132.35
|129.79
|130.43
|New York City
|127.49
|116.48
|108.12
|North Country
|134.31
|135.16
|133.46
|Southern Tier
|120.82
|119.60
|119.31
|Western New York
|119.66
|120.14
|117.81
|Statewide
|119.67
|112.48
|107.47
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|Sunday, January 23, 2022
|Monday, January 24, 2022
|Tuesday, January 25, 2022
|Capital Region
|13.21%
|12.48%
|12.20%
|Central New York
|16.84%
|16.33%
|15.49%
|Finger Lakes
|14.38%
|14.18%
|13.56%
|Long Island
|11.67%
|11.32%
|10.88%
|Mid-Hudson
|10.17%
|9.62%
|8.92%
|Mohawk Valley
|13.04%
|12.74%
|12.05%
|New York City
|8.01%
|7.68%
|7.03%
|North Country
|15.50%
|15.37%
|15.43%
|Southern Tier
|10.68%
|9.96%
|9.55%
|Western New York
|15.97%
|16.03%
|15.45%
|Statewide
|10.00%
|9.69%
|9.11%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough
|Sunday, January 23, 2022
|Monday, January 24, 2022
|Tuesday, January 25, 2022
|Bronx
|7.35%
|6.94%
|6.36%
|Kings
|7.52%
|7.36%
|6.58%
|New York
|7.29%
|6.96%
|6.42%
|Queens
|9.61%
|9.12%
|8.54%
|Richmond
|8.89%
|8.39%
|7.78%
Yesterday, 16,519 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,726,821. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|Albany
|54,668
|262
|Allegany
|8,160
|43
|Broome
|41,519
|100
|Cattaraugus
|14,124
|100
|Cayuga
|14,666
|69
|Chautauqua
|21,964
|132
|Chemung
|19,714
|101
|Chenango
|8,399
|37
|Clinton
|14,189
|95
|Columbia
|9,199
|62
|Cortland
|9,514
|53
|Delaware
|7,035
|48
|Dutchess
|60,725
|190
|Erie
|196,975
|874
|Essex
|4,943
|40
|Franklin
|8,181
|35
|Fulton
|11,337
|68
|Genesee
|12,908
|63
|Greene
|7,982
|46
|Hamilton
|777
|1
|Herkimer
|12,706
|107
|Jefferson
|17,935
|141
|Lewis
|5,743
|35
|Livingston
|10,765
|49
|Madison
|11,734
|109
|Monroe
|143,167
|435
|Montgomery
|10,853
|55
|Nassau
|387,829
|1,153
|Niagara
|45,157
|217
|NYC
|2,209,242
|6,385
|Oneida
|49,084
|227
|Onondaga
|99,999
|662
|Ontario
|18,129
|99
|Orange
|101,730
|316
|Orleans
|8,120
|62
|Oswego
|22,719
|189
|Otsego
|8,869
|72
|Putnam
|22,581
|52
|Rensselaer
|28,771
|182
|Rockland
|88,879
|410
|Saratoga
|42,192
|196
|Schenectady
|30,445
|109
|Schoharie
|4,542
|29
|Schuyler
|3,142
|20
|Seneca
|5,265
|24
|St. Lawrence
|18,566
|123
|Steuben
|18,000
|88
|Suffolk
|411,909
|1,377
|Sullivan
|17,330
|95
|Tioga
|9,705
|46
|Tompkins
|15,847
|132
|Ulster
|29,112
|58
|Warren
|12,309
|60
|Washington
|10,956
|61
|Wayne
|15,747
|88
|Westchester
|239,846
|570
|Wyoming
|7,849
|47
|Yates
|3,068
|20
Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:
|Region
|COVID-19 hospitalizations
|Admitted due to COVID
|% Admitted due to COVID
|Admitted where COVID was a factor
|% Admitted where COVID was not a factor
|Capital Region
|399
|279
|69.9%
|120
|30.1%
|Central New York
|277
|202
|72.9%
|75
|27.1%
|Finger Lakes
|716
|387
|54.1%
|329
|45.9%
|Long Island
|1,576
|883
|56.0%
|693
|44.0%
|Mid-Hudson
|992
|598
|60.3%
|394
|39.7%
|Mohawk Valley
|158
|116
|73.4%
|42
|26.6%
|New York City
|4,326
|2,206
|51.0%
|2,120
|49.0%
|North Country
|118
|70
|59.3%
|48
|40.7%
|Southern Tier
|210
|119
|56.7%
|91
|43.3%
|Western New York
|563
|324
|57.5%
|239
|42.5%
|Statewide
|9,335
|5,184
|55.5%
|4,151
|44.5%
The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).
Yesterday, 158 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 52,305. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|2
|Allegany
|1
|Bronx
|14
|Cattaraugus
|4
|Cayuga
|1
|Chautauqua
|1
|Chemung
|1
|Cortland
|1
|Dutchess
|3
|Erie
|12
|Genesee
|1
|Greene
|2
|Kings
|32
|Monroe
|7
|Nassau
|8
|New York
|8
|Niagara
|2
|Oneida
|2
|Onondaga
|3
|Ontario
|1
|Orange
|2
|Otsego
|1
|Queens
|17
|Richmond
|7
|Rockland
|3
|Schenectady
|1
|Steuben
|1
|Suffolk
|12
|Ulster
|1
|Washington
|1
|Westchester
|5
|Wyoming
|1
All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older.
Yesterday, 13,562 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose and 15,092 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|956,416
|463
|870,837
|604
|Central New York
|639,232
|438
|588,866
|366
|Finger Lakes
|853,841
|476
|786,772
|538
|Long Island
|2,144,419
|1,966
|1,888,772
|1,903
|Mid-Hudson
|1,676,700
|1,503
|1,459,784
|1,433
|Mohawk Valley
|321,832
|168
|297,467
|269
|New York City
|7,868,012
|7,479
|6,898,915
|9,019
|North Country
|299,458
|165
|269,626
|149
|Southern Tier
|434,985
|243
|396,128
|241
|Western New York
|944,098
|661
|860,787
|570
|Statewide
|16,138,993
|13,562
|14,317,954
|15,092
|Booster/Additional Shots
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Increase over past 7 days
|Capital Region
|423,995
|1,680
|13,422
|Central New York
|276,049
|1,712
|12,434
|Finger Lakes
|434,965
|2,016
|16,846
|Long Island
|865,665
|6,281
|46,171
|Mid-Hudson
|688,375
|4,373
|32,028
|Mohawk Valley
|147,785
|882
|5,730
|New York City
|2,123,500
|13,467
|98,372
|North Country
|129,258
|711
|5,918
|Southern Tier
|199,467
|810
|7,196
|Western New York
|474,112
|2,139
|17,198
|Statewide
|5,763,171
|34,071
|255,315
The COVID-19VaccineTracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.
|1/25/2022
|Hospital
|Nursing Home
|ACF
|LHCSA
|Hospice
|CHHA
|Total
|Total employee terminations due to being unvaccinated
|6,043
|1.17%
|2,504
|1.66%
|320
|1.04%
|7,920
|2.73%
|89
|1.44%
|154
|1.12%
|17,030
|1.69%
|Total employee resignations and retirements due to being unvaccinated
|2,367
|0.46%
|60
|0.04%
|9
|0.03%
|3,527
|1.22%
|84
|1.36%
|131
|0.95%
|6,178
|0.61%
|Total on furlough/unpaid leave due to being unvaccinated and unwilling to get vaccinated
|1,133
|0.22%
|509
|0.34%
|64
|0.21%
|8,096
|2.79%
|5
|0.08%
|79
|0.57%
|9,886
|0.98%
|Total on furlough/unpaid leave due to being unvaccinated BUT now awaiting first dose
|104
|0.02%
|1,560
|1.03%
|520
|1.68%
|2,717
|0.94%
|2
|0.03%
|10
|0.07%
|4,913
|0.49%
|Total INACTIVE employees from categories above
|9,647
|4,633
|913
|22,260
|180
|374
|38,007
|Total ACTIVE employees
|506,267
|146,252
|29,997
|267,495
|5,985
|13,388
|969,384
|Grand Total
|515,914
|150,885
|30,910
|289,755
|6,165
|13,762
|1,007,391
Percentages are estimates. They are based on self-reported data for 1/25/22. The denominators are active employees reported for 1/25/22 plus the inactive categories above; they do not include workforce fluctuations that may have occurred in addition to these categories above.