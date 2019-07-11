New York State expands Equal Pay Law

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — A new move by Governor Andrew Cuomo to close the gender pay gap. Cuomo signed a new law aiming to get rid of pay discrimination in our state.

The new legislation makes it illegal to pay someone differently based on race, religion, disability, gender identity, age or sexual orientation.

Cuomo signed the bill right before joining the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team for a parade in New York City honoring their World Cup win.

The team, and their fans, have been campaigning for the women’s team to get equal pay to their male counterparts.

“There is no option to an employer. You pay the same that you would pay a man, you have to pay a woman in the state of New York,” Cuomo said.

The Equal Pay Law goes into effect in 90 days.

The law being passed alongside this one is the Salary History Bill, which bans employers from questioning job candidates about salary history hoping to stop low salaries from following women from job to job. That bill goes into effect in 180 days.

