New York State Police cracking down on drunk driving this weekend

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — As we move into St. Patrick’s Day weekend, though the parades may be canceled, many will still be celebrating, and State Police want to make sure you’re doing it responsibly.
A drunk driving crackdown will begin on Friday and last through Wednesday. Drivers will notice an increase in state and local police as well as sobriety checkpoints.
