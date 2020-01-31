New York State Police cracking down on DWI, reckless driving during Super Bowl weekend

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo is reminding people to not drink and drive this weekend.
The New York State Police will partner with local law enforcement agencies to crack down on drunk and reckless driving over Super Bowl weekend.
“The Super Bowl is one of the biggest events of the entire year, and I am encouraging New Yorkers to enjoy it responsibly,” Governor Cuomo said. “It is simple: If you are drinking, do not get behind the wheel. New York has zero tolerance for drunk driving, and our police will be aggressively enforcing the law this weekend to keep New Yorkers safe.”
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says more than 10,000 people were killed in alcohol-impaired crashes in 2018.
