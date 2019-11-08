New Yorkers can fish for free on Veterans Day

(WIVB)–Governor Cuomo announced state residents and non-residents can fish for free without a fishing license on Veterans Day.

“Designating Veterans Day as one of our Free Fishing Days is just one way to acknowledge the bravery and significant contributions of our state’s veterans while offering them the opportunity to enjoy all New York’s world-class waters have to offer,” Cuomo said.

Veterans Day has been designated as a Free Fishing Day since the governor signed legislation in 2015 to allow more authorized statewide Free Fishing Days.