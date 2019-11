ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Voters will now be able to provide their email address to be notified about upcoming elections and changes in election laws.

Under the new law, County Board of Elections will be able to email voters about when to vote in primary and general elections, polling location information, information about early voting, and any last-minute changes to polling locations.

The legislation was signed into law Chapter 536. It goes into effect one year from today.