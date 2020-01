U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand today launched a major push to secure Fort Drum as the home of the Army’s newest Corps Headquarters, to help the Army fulfill the objectives of the U.S. National Defense strategy. Earlier this January, the Army published a list of thirty-one installations, including Fort Drum, as potential homes for this critical mission, and released criteria to select a shorter list of installations. Schumer and Gillibrand argued that, given Fort Drum’s unique combination of operational, personnel, infrastructure, support capacity and cost advantages, it is the ideal location for the new Corps Headquarters, and urged the Army to select the installation as soon as possible.

“Fort Drum is ideally situated to host the Army’s newest Corps Headquarters and undoubtedly deserves to be selected. The existing superior infrastructure at this world-class installation—one of the Army’s very most advanced bases—combined with upcoming infrastructure projects to further enhance deployable readiness, and its highly-skilled and experienced personnel ensure that Fort Drum would be more than capable of housing this new organization,” said Senator Schumer. “I’ll continue doing everything in my power to bring this mission to Fort Drum, to create new, good-paying jobs in the North Country and ensure the Army is able to fulfill the objectives of the National Defense Strategy.”