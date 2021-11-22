Nine residents displaced in early morning Syracuse house fire

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Fire Department says nine people were displaced when a fire broke out Monday morning on the second floor of a two-apartment building.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. in a home on Westmoreland Avenue between Lexington Avenue and East Genesee Street. According to the SFD, all of the residents made it out of the home okay and without any injuries. One firefighter was transported with minor injuries.

Fire crews say it’s still too early to tell whether the home is a total loss. A neighboring house did receive minor exterior damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.