GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s a cold start to the weekend. Friday morning is for salting driveways, shoveling cars out and chipping ice from windshields. Or, if you want to stay in, nobody will judge you. If you don’t, though, there’s plenty going on.
This Saturday and Sunday are opening weekend for the Lake George Winter Carnival. The event is celebrating its 60th year through all of February. If you want to venture even further out onto the lake ice, there’s a month-long ice fishing challenge run by Warren County. Don’t worry, anglers; that goes all month, too.
As for the weather, the snow is expected to end by later on Friday afternoon, with a high around 19. That range hangs around on Saturday, climbing slightly into the 20s on Sunday, with clouds and cold carrying on all the way through.
Lake George Winterfest
- What: Season-long event. Wristband purchase gets hotel and restaurant discounts, and winter events including horse-drawn carriage rides and sleigh riding. $20 and $30 tickets.
- When: Friday-Sunday, Feb. 4-6, and until March 11
- Where: Lake George region
Lake George Area Ice Fishing Challenge
- What: Monthlong ice fishing challenge. Anglers can catch fish anywhere in Warren County and share their catches on Instagram and tag #mylgarea and @lakegeorgearea. First 100 to do so will get a free ice fishing challenge t-shirt.
- When: Friday-Sunday, Feb. 4-6, and until end of Feb.
- Where: Water bodies around Warren County
2022 Saranac Lake Winter Carnival
- What: Winter carnival with a “totally ‘80s” theme, including an ice palace, fireworks, flower ball, frying pan toss and more.
- When: Friday-Sunday, Feb. 4-6, and until Feb. 13
- Where: Saranac Lake
Valentine’s Day One-Stop Shop
- What: Glens Falls Shirt Factory holds a Valentine’s Day-themed sale at businesses inside, including flowers, jewelry, chocolates and more.
- When: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 4-5
- Where: The Shirt Factory, 71 Lawrence St., Glens Falls
Polar Ice Bar at Fort William Henry Hotel
- What: Ice bar with specialty drinks, fire pits, photobooth and live music at Fort William Henry Hotel & Conference Center.
- When: 4-10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4; 2-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5; noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6.
- Where: Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center, 48 Canada St., Lake George
American Legion Post 374 Fish Fry
- What: Fish fry and chicken tenders at the Lake George American Legion.
- When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4
- Where: Lake George American Legion Post 374, 3932 Route 9L, Lake George
Fire & Ice Celebration at Crandall Pond
- What: Ice skating, bonfires, music and hot chocolate every Friday in February at Crandall Pond.
- When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4
- Where: Crandall Park, 581-587 Glen St., Glens Falls
The Depot: Antje Duvekot
- What: Antje Duvekot visits Cambridge as part of the Road Rambler Concert Series. $15 limited reserve table seating. Call (518) 338-7405 for tickets.
- When: 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4
- Where: Argyle Brewing at the Depot, 6 Broad St., Cambridge
Adirondack Thunder vs. Fort Wayne Komets
- What: Glens Falls hockey game at Cool Insuring Arena against the Fort Wayne Komets.
- When: 7 p.m. puck drop Friday, Feb. 4
- Where: Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Glens Falls
Park Theater: The Simon & Garfunkel Songbook Show
- What: Simon & Garfunkel cover music at The Park Theater. $35-40 admission.
- When: 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. showtime Friday, Feb. 4
- Where: The Park Theater, 14 Park St., Glens Falls
Open Mic Night at 42 Degrees Tavern
- What: Music, magic tricks, poetry and more welcome at 42 Degrees’ second-floor venue.
- When: 8 p.m. – midnight Friday, Feb. 4
- Where: 42 Defrees Tavern, 206 Glen St., 2nd floor, Glens Falls
Lake George Winter Carnival opening weekend
- What: First of four weekends of festival fun, walking on the ice, racing, cookoffs and more in Lake George. Visit the carnival Facebook for up-to-date schedules.
- When: Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 5-6, and every weekend in February
- Where: Downtown Lake George
Northern Challenge Fishing Derby
- What: The first Saturday in February is ice fishing derby day in Tupper Lake. $35 admission. Call (518) 359-9715 for more information.
- When: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5
- Where: Simon Pond, Tupper Lake Sportsmen’s Club, 116 Lake Simon Road, Tupper Lake
Winter Birding Walk in Cambridge
- What: Sue Van Hook leads a winter birding walk. Binoculars recommended. $5 donation suggested.
- When: 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5
- Where: Cambridge Community Forest, 15 Rockside Drive, Cambridge
Guided Cross-Country Ski at Cat and Thomas mountains
- What: 8-mile guided ski from Valley Woods to Edgecomb Pond, led by David Thomas-Train.
- When: 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5
- Where: Cat & Thomas Mountains Preserve, Thomas Mountain Trailhead, 761 Valley Woods Road, Bolton Landing
Snowshoe at Up Yonda Farm
- What: Naturalist-led snowshoeing, animal tracking, winter ecology and history at Up Yonda. $5 per person if snowshoes not needed. $8 with rentals. Registration online.
- When: 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5
- Where: Up Yonda Farm Environmental Education Center, 5239 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing
Wood Theater: Banff Center Mountain Film Festival World Tour
- What: A film and book festival comes to Glens Falls, as one of 550 stops across over 40 countries. Films presented from over 400 entries submitted every year, featuring environmental issues and sports action. All tickets $22.
- When: 6 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show Saturday, Feb. 5; 1 p.m. doors, 2 p.m. show Sunday, Feb. 6
- Where: Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St., Glens Falls
Adirondack Thunder vs. Fort Wayne Komets
- What: Glens Falls hockey game at Cool Insuring Arena, against the Fort Wayne Komets.
- When: 7 p.m. puck drop Saturday, Feb. 5
- Where: Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Glens Falls
Park Theater: Mile Twelve
- What: Bluegrass group Mile Twelve plays the Park Theater. $20-25 admission.
- When: 8-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5
- Where: The Park Theater, 14 Park St., Glens Falls
The Depot: Brunch, Bob & special guest Ryan Leddick
- What: Brunch and a show at The Depot.
- When: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6
- Where: Argyle Brewing Company, 6 Broad St., Cambridge
Tannery Pond: Bob Meyer and the New Adirondack Jazz Quartet
- What: Jazz music at Tannery Pond. $15 advance admission, $20 at the door.
- When: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6
- Where: Tannery Pond Community Center, 228 Main St., North Creek
