North Country Weekend Calendar: Balloons, Bikes, and a visit to the U.S.S. Enterprise

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Despite come rain finishing up on Friday morning, the Adirondack Balloon Festival has a nice weekend ahead of it, with around 50 balloons from around the northeast set to fill the sky over Queensbury and Glens Falls this weekend.

The Americade Motorcycle Rally is also in full swing in Lake George, so expect some busy driving if you’re headed that way this weekend. This year’s off-season rally is a bit smaller than the normal June event, but has Beach Road and Route 9 crowded with outdoor expos and more.

And if you want to go further north, Ticonderoga is hosting two events worth the cruise up Lake George this weekend. One is the Ticonderoga FallFest on Saturday, coupled with the annual Trekonderoga celebration running all weekend at the Star Trek Original Series Set Tour.

It’ll be a nice weekend, but the rain has left its mark, with Saturday-Sunday highs staying in the high 60s with scattered clouds.

Friday, Sept. 24, 2021

Adirondack Balloon Festival

What: The return of the Adirondack Balloon Festival, with a packed schedule including a Thursday night block party, 3 p.m. opening gates on Friday at Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport, a flight of up to 50 balloons, and moonglow shows. Full schedule online or below.

The return of the Adirondack Balloon Festival, with a packed schedule including a Thursday night block party, 3 p.m. opening gates on Friday at Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport, a flight of up to 50 balloons, and moonglow shows. Full schedule online or below. When: Friday, Sept. 24 – Sunday, Sept. 26

Friday, Sept. 24 – Sunday, Sept. 26 Where: Glens Falls and Queensbury

Americade Motorcycle Rally

What: Moved to the fall due to COVID-19, Americade is back in Lake George this week, with outdoor expos and vendors at Charles R. Wood Park, For William Henry Hotel & Conference Center, and Beach Road to entertain as bikers hit the Adirondacks and Vermont. A concert will be held Saturday night at Shepard Park.

Moved to the fall due to COVID-19, Americade is back in Lake George this week, with outdoor expos and vendors at Charles R. Wood Park, For William Henry Hotel & Conference Center, and Beach Road to entertain as bikers hit the Adirondacks and Vermont. A concert will be held Saturday night at Shepard Park. When: Tuesday, Sept. 21 – Saturday, Sept. 25

Tuesday, Sept. 21 – Saturday, Sept. 25 Where: Lake George

Trekonderoga 2021

What: Annual Star Trek celebration at Star Trek Original Series set replica in Ticonderoga.

Annual Star Trek celebration at Star Trek Original Series set replica in Ticonderoga. When: Friday, Sept. 24 – Sunday, Sept. 26

Friday, Sept. 24 – Sunday, Sept. 26 Where: Star Trek Original Series Set Tour/Retro Studios, 112 Montcalm St., Ticonderoga

What: Behind the scenes tour of the grounds at Up Yonda Farm, Warren County’s sole environmental education center. Guests invited to pack a lunch and enjoy a picnic among farm scenery. Nature walks and trails are open. Proper walking shoes are encouraged. $19 tickets.

Behind the scenes tour of the grounds at Up Yonda Farm, Warren County’s sole environmental education center. Guests invited to pack a lunch and enjoy a picnic among farm scenery. Nature walks and trails are open. Proper walking shoes are encouraged. $19 tickets. When: 1-3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24

1-3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24 Where: Up Yonda Farm, Bolton Landing

Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 (1 of 2)

Ticonderoga FallFest

What: 4 th annual fall festival coordinated by Ticonderoga businesses. Fall-themed events and activities, many of which are free.

4 annual fall festival coordinated by Ticonderoga businesses. Fall-themed events and activities, many of which are free. When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25

10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 Where: Ticonderoga

Moreau Community Center Block Party

What: Fundraiser party for Moreau Community Center, with entertainment, music, food, games and more.

Fundraiser party for Moreau Community Center, with entertainment, music, food, games and more. When: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 Where: 144 Main St., South Glens Falls

2021 Adirondack Wool & Arts Festival

What: Annual wool and art festival, featuring raw fleece, roving, spinning supplies, needle felting, dyes, yarns and knitting, crocheting and weaving items.

Annual wool and art festival, featuring raw fleece, roving, spinning supplies, needle felting, dyes, yarns and knitting, crocheting and weaving items. When: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26 Where: Washington County Fairgrounds, 392 Schuylerville Road, Greenwich

Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 (2 of 2)

Sasquatch Festival & Calling Contest

What: Whitehall’s signature Bigfoot festival, featuring themed gifts, a food truck and beer gardem, Bigfoot researchers and the annual Sasquatch calling contest.

Whitehall’s signature Bigfoot festival, featuring themed gifts, a food truck and beer gardem, Bigfoot researchers and the annual Sasquatch calling contest. When: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 Where: Skenesborough Park, Skenesborough Drive, Whitehall

Oktoberfest at Bolton Landing Brewing Company

What: Annual Oktoberfest party in Bolton Landing.

Annual Oktoberfest party in Bolton Landing. When: Noon – 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25

Noon – 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 Where: Bolton Landing Brewing Company, 4933 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing

Author on the Porch: Jessica Chanese

What: Queensbury-based fiction author Jessica Chanese, author of short stories in Black Hare Press and the novel “Minivan Warrior: The Odyssey Begins.”

Queensbury-based fiction author Jessica Chanese, author of short stories in Black Hare Press and the novel “Minivan Warrior: The Odyssey Begins.” When: 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25

2-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 Where: The Book Cabin, 3373 Lake Shore Drive, Lake George

Glens Falls Greenjackets vs. Plattsburgh North Stars

What: Glens Falls football game. Tickets cost $8 for adults, $6 for seniors, $4 for children.

Glens Falls football game. Tickets cost $8 for adults, $6 for seniors, $4 for children. When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25

7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 Where: East Field, 175 Dix Ave., Glens Falls

The Hyde Collection’s Annual Gala

What: The museum will host a ‘70s-themed dance oarty, featuring food and drink from Pomme de Terre Catering. Tom and Sally Hoy will be honored for their work for the museum. Admission is $175, or $225 for honorary committee members. All proceeds go towards supporting the museum.

The museum will host a ‘70s-themed dance oarty, featuring food and drink from Pomme de Terre Catering. Tom and Sally Hoy will be honored for their work for the museum. Admission is $175, or $225 for honorary committee members. All proceeds go towards supporting the museum. When: 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25

7-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 Where: The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls

Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 (1 of 2)

34th Annual Autumn Leaves Car Show

What: Annual car show in Granville. $3 admission, $20 car show entries. Entry comes with a t-shirt, dash plaque, two entries and two door prize raffle tickets.

Annual car show in Granville. $3 admission, $20 car show entries. Entry comes with a t-shirt, dash plaque, two entries and two door prize raffle tickets. When: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26 Where: Granville Little League Complex, 22 Glen St., Granville

Garnet Hill Grit Bike Race

What: Annual mountain bike trail race, open to all ages. $25 registration.

Annual mountain bike trail race, open to all ages. $25 registration. When: 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 26

10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 26 Where: Garnet Hill Outdoor Center, 39 Garnet Hill Road, Section 2, North River

Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021

Falls Leaves Walk

What: Booklet-guided walk to enjoy turning colors of fall leaves. Call the Pember Nature Preserve at (518) 642-1515 to register.

Booklet-guided walk to enjoy turning colors of fall leaves. Call the Pember Nature Preserve at (518) 642-1515 to register. When: 10-11 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26

10-11 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26 Where: Pember Nature Preserve, 33 South Grimes Hill Road, Granville

2021 Adirondack Wool & Arts Festival

What: Annual wool and art festival, featuring raw fleece, roving, spinning supplies, needle felting, dyes, yarns and knitting, crocheting and weaving items.

Annual wool and art festival, featuring raw fleece, roving, spinning supplies, needle felting, dyes, yarns and knitting, crocheting and weaving items. When: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26 Where: Washington County Fairgrounds, 392 Schuylerville Road, Greenwich

Lake Luzerne Annual Halloween Pugs & Pumpkins Party